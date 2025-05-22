Super Bowl Champion Deatrich Wise, Brothers To Host Free Football Camp In Dfw For Offensive, Defensive Linemen In June

LANCASTER, Texas (May 20, 2025) – Former New England coach Bill Belichick, one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who earned seven Super Bowl rings, taught Deatrich Wise so much about the game that the nine-year NFL veteran feels compelled to share that knowledge with the next generation.

That’s one of the benefits of attending the 2025 Wise Big Man Camp on Saturday, June 7th at 8 a.m. at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium at Lancaster High School (200 E. Wintergreen Rd., Lancaster, Texas 75134). Registration continues through June 7 at www.wisebigmancamp.com.

The camp is free.

“I’m not looking to get paid off this camp. I’m not looking to exploit the kids. I’m not looking to charge prices up just so I can have money in my pocket,” Deatrich Wise said. “The main reason it’s free is so everyone is welcome to this camp.”

“Everyone has an opportunity to learn. Everyone has an opportunity to get these fundamentals and techniques so you can apply what you learned to your life. We give you the tools you need to have a great season. All you have to do is apply it.”

The camp is for athletes entering 7th through 12th grade. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and camp activities occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each camper will receive a T-shirt, swag bag, breakfast, and lunch.

Deatrich Wise, a defensive tackle who spent eight years with New England, has 34 career sacks. He signed as a free agent with Washington in March.

“I learned practice intensity from Tom Brady. He told me he treated every practice like game day and tried to throw a perfect spiral every time he threw the ball,” Deatrich Wise said. “Obviously, I don’t throw the ball, so I focused on perfect hand placement and perfect pass-rush technique because hands are so important.”

“Belichick taught me don’t let what you can’t do stop you from doing what you can do. If they’re taking one thing away, find another way to get it done.”

Current and former NFL and college players and coaches will provide hands-on instruction. Players will be measured, weighed, and timed in the 40-yard dash and participate in some combine-like drills, and that information will be shared with college coaches. They will also receive brand-building tips.

“I enjoy giving back to the kids and see it translate to their season,” said Daniel Wise, who played for Washington in 2021 and 2022. “They come in hungry and want to learn, and they know you’ve been where they want to go. It’s fun to share information and energy and see the kids feed off that.”

The Wise Big Man Camp is the culmination of a dream that began when Deatrich Wise, his brothers – Daniel and Solomon – and their childhood friend, Seth, sat around as high school students discussing their future.

Deatrich Wise couldn’t find any local camps for offensive and defensive linemen when he played football in middle and high school. The camps, it seemed, were geared exclusively toward quarterbacks, receivers, and skill position players.

Deatrich Wise vowed to change that when he made it to the NFL. “There was nothing to show how I moved or played,” Wise said. “I told them the first thing I do once I get to the league is create a camp just for the big guys.”

WHAT: Wise Big Man Camp

WHEN: June 7, 2025

WHERE: Beverly D. Humphrey

COST: FREE