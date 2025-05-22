OBIT: JACQUELINE HERNDON

Jacqueline Herndon, 76, affectionately known as “Jackie” to many and “Nanny” to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully at home in Dallas, Texas, on May 9th, 2025, surrounded by the love of her daughters.

Born on Christmas Day in 1948 to Lois Hill and Esther Herndon in Los Angeles, CA, Jackie brought warmth and laughter into the world from the very beginning.

Growing up in Los Angeles, California, her sense of independence and vibrant personality began to bloom. In her early twenties, she began to place roots in Texas. She was a proud graduate of Skyline’s Nursing Program. Jackie went on to build a long and impactful career in home health, touching countless lives with her skill, compassion, and unwavering kindness. She dedicated nearly five decades of her life to caring for others as a Licensed Vocational Nurse.

Jackie was known for her quick wit and playful spirit. She was a jokester who loved to make others laugh. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—sweet treats, action movies, gardening, and occasional trips to Winstar. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her immense pride and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her strength, humor, and the life lessons she shared continue to live on through those who had the honor to be loved by her.

Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved siblings Aurbendale, Evelyn, and Anthony, as well as her parents, Lois and Esther.

Jackie is survived by her two daughters, Kawania Herndon-Darby (Charles), and Tamika Herndon; her three grandchildren, Latavia Herndon, Armia, and Tamia Williams; and her four great-grandchildren, Sa’Nya, Irving, Datavian, and Ariah.

Special thanks to her lifelong best friend, Joyce Everett, for her unwavering love and friendship, and to her godchildren, who held a special place in her heart.

To know Jackie was to be touched by joy, and to be loved by her was truly an honor. Her presence was a gift, and her legacy lives on in the many hearts she shaped with grace, laughter, and unconditional love.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of JACQUELINE HERNDON, please visit our flower store.