Superb Woman: Treasure Wilson

Treasure Wilson, known as “Stat Baby,” is a TV host, producer, and CEO of Stat Baby Entertainment. A graduate of the University of Miami, she earned her B.S. in Broadcast Journalism with minors in political science, media management, and theatre, and where she was president of the student NABJ chapter. In 2023, Treasure received the University of Miami NAACP Image Award for “Journalist of the Year.” Treasure currently hosts and writes content for the hit sports talk show It Is What It Is. She’s a talented sports statistician, blending sports, entertainment, and journalism effortlessly. With a strong social media presence and a passion for storytelling, Treasure continues to make waves across television, digital media, and the broader sports journalism world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Kesha O’Reilly, PharmD, MS, RPh, is a healthcare leader, elected official, mentor, and strategist with more than two decades of experience advancing public...
Superb Woman
Dr. Kishawna Wiggins is a Human Resources Director at Frisco ISD, specializing in strategic recruitment, retention, employee relations, and professional development. She holds a...
Superb Woman
Dr. Kimberly McIntyre is a highly experienced healthcare administrator, nursing leader, educator, and researcher with over 31 years in nursing. She holds a Doctor...
Superb Woman
Tiffany R. Frederick is the Associate Director of Influencer Marketing at Tombras, specializing in brand partnerships, social media strategy, and campaign execution. She received...