Superb Woman: Treasure Wilson

Treasure Wilson, known as “Stat Baby,” is a TV host, producer, and CEO of Stat Baby Entertainment. A graduate of the University of Miami, she earned her B.S. in Broadcast Journalism with minors in political science, media management, and theatre, and where she was president of the student NABJ chapter. In 2023, Treasure received the University of Miami NAACP Image Award for “Journalist of the Year.” Treasure currently hosts and writes content for the hit sports talk show It Is What It Is. She’s a talented sports statistician, blending sports, entertainment, and journalism effortlessly. With a strong social media presence and a passion for storytelling, Treasure continues to make waves across television, digital media, and the broader sports journalism world.