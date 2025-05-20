WILLIAMS: What Else Could Possibly Go Wrong for Women?

By: E. Faye Williams

For years, I have been saying, “It is through our struggles that we gain our victories,” but I am beginning to wonder where the struggles end for women. The same is true for Black women, but I am on women in general today!

A short time back, people pretended to excuse everything the orange man said. Sen. John Thune said when he was saying crazy things, “He’s having some fun with it. He was just joking.” His tongue must be tied lately — especially when he talked about being a dictator only on Day One. We are now in the second 100 days — long past Day One, and he hasn’t stopped being a dictator.

He’s not stopped praising the communist dictator of Russia. Well, he gets credit for pausing while at the pope’s funeral — but not for long! I think he was greatly outnumbered there. And at least one person, jokingly or not, said, “The pope had survived a lot — 35 days in the hospital with pneumonia, to be exact — until the vice president went near him and shook his hand while leaning over to him. The pope died just hours thereafter! Don’t you have to just wonder what happened during that encounter? I am told it wasn’t positive!”

Well, let’s get caught up with the orange man’s recent activities. You’ll remember how he told his friends during the 2024 campaign that he could end the war of Russia against Ukraine immediately once he was back in office. He’s back, and he began praising his good friend Putin to give him some help. When he decided to run over to the Vatican to attend the pope’s funeral, where he was surrounded by a lot of other powerful world leaders, he changed his tune! While there, he actually said he didn’t think his friend Putin was serious about ending the war! You think some of that religious stuff got through to him?

Let’s move to another area. I pray that our white sisters are listening to what they voted for in 2024. Lately, the MAGA group’s leader has been urging women to have more babies — even talking about putting that in the budget! Even though we know the orange man didn’t mean that women with melanin should have more babies, it was a tragedy no matter who the woman was who suffered a miscarriage recently. And in the midst of it all, she was arrested and taken to jail!

That’s right. A 24-year-old woman in Georgia is currently being put through an unimaginable situation. After a tragic miscarriage 19 weeks into her pregnancy, she was arrested!

Georgia authorities are claiming that the woman who lost her pregnancy naturally is a criminal because of how she dealt with the aftermath of the fetus. You see, the Georgia state lawmakers have a law that allows that to be done. Citizens are protesting it and calling for the law to be repealed. It’s a law that police are using to arrest women who are already grieving the loss of their child. Georgia has been using this law since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The law in effect bans abortions after six weeks, before most people even know they are pregnant. Part of that law includes language that could be interpreted as granting fetal personhood — and that is the part of the law that authorities are using to charge this woman.

After she suffered the miscarriage, she disposed of the fetal tissue before she passed out. There is absolutely no law in Georgia that dictates how a person must handle a nonviable fetus after a natural miscarriage, and yet authorities are claiming that she broke the law by throwing the remains away. Georgia has no law for the disposal, but Georgia finds that she broke the law! Amazing!

The coroner confirmed that there was absolutely no injury or trauma to the fetus. At 19 weeks, the fetus would not have been able to survive outside the womb, defining it as nonviable.

The arrest of this woman is downright evil and unjust. So, in addition to all the other crazy and insensitive behavior of people who aren’t even doctors, we must work to have the Georgia legislature (Georgia General Assembly) to overturn this brutal law for women in the state, or it’s just around the corner for women in others.

What else could possibly go wrong for women who are continuously losing the right to control their own bodies?

Williams is president of The Dick Gregory Society (www.thedickgregorysociety.org).