Study buddies: Mother, son walk the stage together Friday at TCU graduation

Ahead of Mother’s Day, TCU graduates Brandi and Kyle Fields received their graduate degrees side by side. Although they were not on campus simultaneously, mom and son often supported each other through their studies.

By Maria Salette Ontiveros

Trending Reporter

Mom, Brandi, and son, Kyle Fields, graduate together from Texas Christian University.(Photo courtesy of TCU Neeley Sch)

There were many nights Kyle Fields, 22, would come home from work or after a long day and not want to do homework. He was a graduate student at Texas Christian University with a busy schedule.

Then he would see his mom reading a case study late at night, writing an essay, and handling all her schoolwork after a full day of work and cooking dinner.

“Watching her do that was inspirational because it pushed me to want to be just like her,” he said.

Brandi Fields, 50, and her son Kyle walked the stage together at Texas Christian University on Friday, each receiving a graduate degree in a ceremony ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

While Brandi completed the executive master’s of business administration program at TCU Neeley School of Business, Kyle earned a master’s degree in liberal arts from the AddRan College of Liberal Arts.

The Fields family’s journey at TCU began when Kyle chose the university for his undergraduate studies. The family moved from California to Fort Worth to join him.

“I was an empty nester with my sons off at college, and we had just moved to Fort Worth. I saw it as a good opportunity to focus on myself, make new friends, and network since we were new to the area,” Brandi said.

When Kyle learned his mom had decided to pursue her MBA, he said he felt happy with the idea of creating memories with her.

“I think it was cool having my mom go through the same experiences I was, because she can keep me on track,” he said.

Although they were not on campus simultaneously, Brandi and Kyle often supported each other through their studies.

“We often did homework together. He was my little tech support,” Brandi said. “It was a motivator for both of us to be able to sit together and do homework.”

Mother’s Day present early

Graduating together on Mother’s Day weekend brought a mix of emotions for the family of four.

“It’s very emotional. I’m happy and excited for Kyle. I’m sad that his time living at home and attending school is over,” Brandi said. “But it’s very emotional to be going through it with my son at the same time.

The timing of their graduation, just before Mother’s Day, made the occasion even more memorable for Brandi.

“It’s going to go down as one of the most memorable Mother’s Days, for sure,” Brandi said. “I’m just looking forward to being at home with my boys and dogs and doing nothing on Mother’s Day.”

Brandi and her husband are both military veterans: She served in the Navy, while he was in the Marine Corps. In addition to Kyle, the couple has a younger son, who is 19 years old and a sophomore at Texas Tech University.

The Fields family planned to celebrate with friends and relatives on Saturday.

Brandi’s experience spurred her to encourage others, especially mothers, who are considering more education.

“Moms often get caught up in caring for their children and their families,” she said. “I would gently remind you to do something for yourself as well.”