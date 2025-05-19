Superb Woman: Dr. Kishawna Wiggins

Dr. Kishawna Wiggins is a Human Resources Director at Frisco ISD, specializing in strategic recruitment, retention, employee relations, and professional development. She holds a B.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee and an M.Ed. in Educational Administration from East Texas A&M University. Dr. Wiggins is deeply involved in the American Association of School Personnel Administrators and the National Association of Black School Educators. Passionate about helping others exceed their goals, she thrives in fast-paced environments. Dr. Wiggins is also a proud Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. member, and enjoys fostering lifelong learning and leadership development.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Kimberly McIntyre is a highly experienced healthcare administrator, nursing leader, educator, and researcher with over 31 years in nursing. She holds a Doctor...
Superb Woman
Tiffany R. Frederick is the Associate Director of Influencer Marketing at Tombras, specializing in brand partnerships, social media strategy, and campaign execution. She received...
Superb Woman
Edma Ohema Lawer is the CEO of ELO Petroleum and founder of YEWGlobal, a youth development organization in Ghana. She holds a Master’s in...
OBIT
RaeJean Hawkins is currently an Assistant to the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for Football at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A graduate of...