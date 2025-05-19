Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Kishawna Wiggins

Dr. Kishawna Wiggins is a Human Resources Director at Frisco ISD, specializing in strategic recruitment, retention, employee relations, and professional development. She holds a B.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee and an M.Ed. in Educational Administration from East Texas A&M University. Dr. Wiggins is deeply involved in the American Association of School Personnel Administrators and the National Association of Black School Educators. Passionate about helping others exceed their goals, she thrives in fast-paced environments. Dr. Wiggins is also a proud Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. member, and enjoys fostering lifelong learning and leadership development.

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

