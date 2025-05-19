OBIT: BILLY LYNN HOOKER

Billy Lynn Hooker, born on December 17, 1945, in Carthage, Texas, passed away on May 6, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. A steadfast figure in his community, Billy was known for his dedication and hard work as a maintenance man and his diverse skills in general labor at warehouses.

Billy’s education culminated in his graduation from high school, a foundation that underpinned his lifelong commitment to diligence and integrity in all he undertook. His career was marked by a strong work ethic and a loyalty to the responsibilities he embraced.

He will be missed and forever cherished by his entire family and all that knew him, leaving behind treasured memories that will last a lifetime.

Family and friends are invited to honor Billy’s life at a funeral service to be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas (Allene) in Dallas, Texas. The service is scheduled for May 15, 2025, beginning at 1:00 PM, with the ceremony concluding at 2:00 PM. The location for this gathering is 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Lynn Hooker’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and unwavering support to those around him. He will be remembered fondly and forever celebrated in the hearts of many.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of BILLY LYNN HOOKER, please visit our flower store.