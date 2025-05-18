What Will Congress Do About The President Violating the Constitution

By Dr. John E. Warren

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

https://sdvoice.info/

The real issue in America is no longer what Donald Trump is doing with his daily and consistent violation of the U.S. Constitution but rather what will the Congress do in light of the blatant violations of the Constitution and the Oath of Office both the President and the Members of Congress took to “Protect and Defend The Constitution Of The United States Against All Enemies Foreign and Domestic”?

Here are four of the most recent examples of ignoring the Constitution in “plain view” of everyone and everything the Constitution stands for:

1. The acceptance of a $400 million dollar airplane from the government of Qatar, when Article I of the Constitution under section 9. Any gifts given to officials of the United States, personally or otherwise, are the property of the United States Government, unless Congress so authorizes the acceptance. Only Congress can stop this gift, which is intended to replace Air Force One and puts this nation’s security at risk, no matter how much the plane is inspected or searched for devices that can harm American intelligence; 2. Against individuals, as a ground for deporting people, is a violation of the Constitution. Only Congress Can Declare, and the Supreme Court has already ruled, that the law being used by the Trump Administration is illegal. That ruling has been ignored; 3. Having Homeland Security stationed at a maternity ward waiting for an immigrant mother to give birth, with the idea of deporting mother and child when the child is a U.S. citizen by birth under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution; 4. Firing the Librarian of the Library of Congress. The Library and its staff are under Congressional authority and control, and in no way come under the powers of the Executive under Article II of the Constitution, and finally, just to name a few, the efforts of his Administration speaking of suspending Habeas Corpus. The Constitution says under Article I, Section 9, Clause 2: “That the privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, except in cases of rebellion or invasion where the public safety may require it.”

What needs to happen is that all 213 Democratic members of Congress should be on the steps of the Capitol every day, demanding that the Republicans, as the controlling Party of the House of Representatives, take action against the President to demand enforcement of the Constitution, which is their sworn oath and duty. The people of this nation, in every congressional district where that elected member refuses to act on this Constitutional authority, should be recalled. America can not wait until Mid-Term elections in 2026. America as we know and cherish will not exist in 2026 if we don’t act now, both the Legislature under Article I and the Judicial under Article III.