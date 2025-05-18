Your Voice and Vote Impact the Quality of Your Health Care

By Rhonda M. Smith

The Sacramento Observer

https://sacobserver.com/

Rhonda M. Smith

OPINION – Shortly after last year’s election, I hopped into a Lyft and struck up a conversation with the driver. As we talked, the topic inevitably turned to politics. He confidently told me that he didn’t vote — not because he supported Donald Trump, but because he didn’t like Kamala Harris’ résumé. When I asked what exactly he didn’t like, he couldn’t specifically articulate his dislike or point to anything specific. In his words, he “just didn’t like her résumé.”

That moment really hit hard for me. As a Black woman, I’ve lived through enough election cycles to recognize how often uncertainty, misinformation, or political apathy keep people from voting, especially Black voters whose voices are historically left out of the conversation and whose health, economic security, and opportunities are directly impacted by the individual elected to office, and the legislative branches and political parties that push forth their agenda.

That conversation with the Lyft driver reflects a troubling surge in fear-driven politics across our country. We’ve seen White House executive orders gut federal programs meant to help our most vulnerable populations and policies that systematically exclude or harm Black and underserved communities.

One of the most dangerous developments we’re seeing now? Deep federal cuts are being proposed to Medicaid, the life-saving health insurance program that covers nearly 80 million lower-income individuals nationwide. That is approximately 15 million Californians and about 1 million of the state’s nearly 3 million Black Californians who are at risk of losing their healthcare.

Medicaid, called Medi-Cal in California, doesn’t just cover care. It protects individuals and families from medical debt, keeps rural hospitals open, creates jobs, and helps our communities thrive. Simply put; Medicaid is a lifeline for 1 in 5 Black Americans. For many, it’s the only thing standing between them and a medical emergency they can’t afford, especially with the skyrocketing costs of health care. The proposed cuts mean up to 7.2 million Black Americans could lose their healthcare coverage, making it harder for them to receive timely, life-saving care. Cuts to Medicaid would also result in fewer prenatal visits, delayed cancer screenings, unfilled prescriptions, and closures of community clinics. When healthcare is inaccessible or unaffordable, it doesn’t just harm individuals, it weakens entire communities and widens inequities.

The reality is Black Americans already face disproportionately higher rates of poorer health outcomes. Our life expectancy is nearly five years shorter in comparison to White Americans. Black pregnant people are 3.6 times more likely to die during pregnancy or postpartum than their white counterparts. Additionally, one in five pregnant and postpartum people experience maternal mental health challenges, yet 75% do not receive the treatment they need — often because they can’t afford it or don’t have access to it. These disparities are symptoms of a system that’s been underfunded and neglected for generations. Slashing Medicaid would only exacerbate the problem.

These policies don’t happen in a vacuum. They are determined by who holds power and who shows up to vote. The 89 million Americans who sat out the 2024 election may have believed they were staying neutral, but inaction is never neutral. When we don’t vote, we surrender our voice, our power, and our rights to people who may not represent our best interests. Silence is inaction, and inaction gives power to those who often misuse it at the expense of others.

Showing up, on the other hand, amplifies our voices. Taking action and exercising our right to vote is how we express our power.

That’s why political engagement isn’t optional. We can’t afford to tune out until the next presidential race, or even the mid-term elections. Every election matters; local, state, and federal elections impact whether we have affordable housing, clean air and water, access to healthcare and our basic needs.

Our right to vote was hard-fought. Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, and so many others, fought for our right to vote. They made incredible sacrifices that helped build the very foundation of our democracy. We must reject the false narrative that our voices and our votes don’t count. Because they do. They always have. We just have to believe it and act.

I urge you to start today. Call your representatives, on both sides of the aisle, and demand they protect Medicaid (Medi-Cal), the Affordable Care Act (Covered CA), and access to food assistance programs, maternal health resources, mental health services, and protect our basic freedoms and human rights. Stay informed, talk to your neighbors and register to vote.

Most importantly, show up to vote. We’ve got the power to make change and influence policy.