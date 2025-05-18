South Dallas Club welcomes U.S. Cong. Jasmine Crockett, awards $70,500 in Scholarships

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

Special Correspondent

Attendees at the 61st Annual V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (SDBPWC) recently held in the elegant Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, were in for a real treat with a keynote speech from U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Thunderous applause greeted her as she praised SDBPWC for their work and shared insight into the work she had been doing to benefit District 30 and Texas.

Last year Crockett was honored at the luncheon but was unable to attend because of congressional duties.

In their 71st year of service in the greater Dallas Community, the Club awarded 10 deserving high school seniors with scholarships totaling $70,500. It was the largest scholarship funding ever donated by SDBPWC.

An audience of more than 900 guests received the members of the historic Club as they formed a processional in their signature red and entered the ballroom at high noon.

Dr. Lavern J. Holyfield, the 35th president of SDBPWC, was the last to enter the Chantilly, escorted by her husband, Ombudsman Winston Holyfield, to a standing ovation. Immediately prior to the President’s entrance was Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford, National President and CEO of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

“Stony the Road We Trod: Paving the Way for Community Empowerment” was the theme chosen by Jocelyn Medlock Price, SDBPWC’s 2025 luncheon chair who was assisted by Nakisha Lewis-Williams and Gwendolyn H. Daniels, co-chairs of this signature event. Everyone was entertained throughout the luncheon by the dynamic Rob Holbert Group, featuring Rick Bernard James. WFAA

Channel 8 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease served as the luncheon emcee, and Rev. Dr. Sheron C. Patterson stirred attendees with an electrifying opening prayer.

SDBPWC recognized 11 deserving individuals for their outstanding career and/or service contributions in the community. Awardees included: Dr. Brittany Drake, Sojourner Truth (the highest award presented by the Association); five distinguished Trailblazers: Dr. Cicely Jefferson, Maisha Bankhead, Deseri Kelley, Kimberly Tolbert and Nekeya Webster; Charlotte Berry, Woman of the Year; Michelle Briscoe, Humanitarian Award ; Mary Boyd, RN, Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman Award; Alberta Blair, Professional Woman Award; and Michaiah Joubert, Youth Achiever.

Scholarship recipients of $70,500 included: Zoe Blackburn of Yvonne Ewell Townview Magnet Center ($5,500); Amir Bland of Sachse High School ($6,000); Jaden Saunders of W.T. White High School ($6,000); Layla Jackson of South Grand Prairie High School ($7,000); Rihanna Sherman of South Oak Cliff High School ($7,000); Ikeoluwa Sowemimo of North Garland High School ($7,000); Evan Straughter of Garland High School ($7,500); Grace Spencer of Lincoln High School ($8,000); Ebonie Zachery of Red Oak High School ($8,500); and Saron Elias of Garland High School ($9,000).

The South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. was founded in the fall of 1954 by Sarah J. Holbert and 15 brilliant African American business and professional women. SDBPWC has made a profound impact in the greater Dallas community over the past seven decades. For more information on SDBPWC, contact them at: southdallas1954@yahoo.com.

Gwendolyn Daniels is a special correspondent for Garland journal. A true community servant, she is a past president of the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc.

