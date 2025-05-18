Superb Woman: Dr. Kimberly McIntyre

Dr. Kimberly McIntyre is a highly experienced healthcare administrator, nursing leader, educator, and researcher with over 31 years in nursing. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain University and a Master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. Dr. McIntyre is a tenured professor of nursing at Southside College of Health Sciences and Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. She has a strong background in emergency, trauma, and simulation nursing. She is a veteran of the U.S. Army, a published researcher, and an advocate for diverse, inclusive nursing excellence.
