Black Business: The House of Halos

The House of Halos is where you will find your new look. They have ready-to-wear wigs, frontals, bundles, all in colors, straight or curly. Ms. Aadreana Stylz is a wigologist, some will say she has growing hands. She has set many trends, kept up to date with the latest, and mastered styles. She stays ready for any event and has released some of the most sought-after wigs on the website. At The House of Halos, they believe in bringing the most premium quality wigs to you, but more than that, they want to offer the best experience! Visit the website for more information and shop.

www.thehouseofhalos.com
email: Aadreanastylz@gmail.com
(954) 479-8992

