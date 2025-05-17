Backlash grows over FAMU President selection

Author:Wali Pitt

Florida A&M University (FAMU), a leading public HBCU, faces backlash after announcing Marva Johnson as its new president-elect. The decision has sparked strong reactions from alumni, students, and faculty. Many say the process lacked transparency and that Johnson’s political ties raise serious concerns.

Why the Decision Is Controversial

Marva Johnson is a telecommunications executive with a background in public policy. She has served on the Florida State Board of Education and was appointed by Republican governors, including Ron DeSantis. Critics say her close political connections are troubling, especially given recent state policies that impact HBCUs and limit educational diversity efforts.

What makes her selection more controversial is her lack of experience in higher education leadership. Johnson has never served as a college president or in a senior academic role. Many in the FAMU community believe the university needs someone with a proven track record in educational administration.

A Flawed Selection Process?

Concerns over the selection process have added fuel to the fire. According to reports, Johnson was added to the list of finalists late in the process. Some board members questioned how that happened and whether the outcome was predetermined.

This lack of transparency has led many to believe that outside political pressure influenced the decision. Critics argue that such interference risks FAMU’s mission and independence.

Alumni and Student Reactions

The backlash from the FAMU community has been swift and vocal. A petition titled “FAMU Deserves Better” has gained thousands of signatures. Alumni, including notable figures like film producer Will Packer, have used social media to express their frustration.

At campus meetings and online forums, students and faculty are demanding answers. Many say they feel excluded from a decision that affects the future of the HBCU. Some have called for the board to reconsider its choice.

What This Means for HBCUs

This controversy highlights a larger issue facing public HBCUs. As state-funded institutions, they must navigate political landscapes while staying true to their mission. Leadership choices influenced by politics can damage trust and morale within the university.

Strong, independent leadership is crucial for HBCUs to thrive. Many fear that Johnson’s appointment could set a dangerous precedent. It raises questions about how much control state leaders should have over HBCU governance.

The Path Forward

As Marva Johnson prepares to take office, FAMU faces a critical moment. The university’s reputation and community trust are on the line, and alumni, students, and faculty are likely to continue voicing their concerns.

Whether Johnson can win over the FAMU community remains to be seen. What is clear is that HBCUs like FAMU must protect their legacy through transparent leadership and strong public engagement.