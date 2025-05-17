New Global Digital Workplace Opportunities In CT

By NaCyla Wiley, Workforce Alliance

The Inner–City News

https://theinnercitynews.com/

The global digital workplace market is so large that not even AI can give you a straight answer as to its size, with quoted estimates between 30 and 832 billion dollars. Suffice to say jobs are aplenty for interested techies. While unemployment among youth is traditionally high there are great opportunities for tech-savvy young people with the right skill set.

To develop IT skill sets many people are choosing more accessible alternatives to college as paths to technical careers. Fortunately, many entry-level tech jobs do not require a degree if you have the relevant skills. Examples include roles in programming, web development, cybersecurity, network engineering, and systems analysis, among others.

Here in Connecticut those jobs are now in range for young adults or anyone interested because of the Workforce Alliance GET IT program otherwise known as Growing Equitable Training in Information Technology. The no cost program provides students a stipend for as much as $600 to those who complete a course. The initiative includes immersive technology experiences focused on hardware assembly and coding.

The program works backwards from understanding the student’s goals and then providing the IT path to meet those digital goals. Among the available tracks are web development, electronics, video game coding, AI, or even custom curriculums. The one-year-old program has begun to graduate future IT workers such as twenty-three-year-old Caleb Johnson, who said, “I want to work in cybersecurity, and I see the fundamental skills I’ve learned here helping me with that. I’m learning something new every day”.

Current student Zora Martindale says: “I’m looking forward to learning more scripting, programming, and coding. Software is my biggest interest, and I want to work in software development. I see the skills I’ve learned here helping me with that. I would recommend this course to anyone who has an interest in computers, whether it’s hardware or software.”

Jonathan Deleon, said he most appreciates the hardware training, “I loved the disassembly and reassembly of the computer – the hardware aspect was fascinating to me. The career advancement day was particularly exciting because we got to hear different perspectives from the industry. I want to work in software development, and I believe the skills I learned here will help me with that.”

At the end of the three-week hardware course students will have built their first tech product and share it with their peers, while also presenting the steps they’ll be taking next to move their career in tech forward. When all the program participants complete training and are certified they can access resources for resume building and internship connections. Beyond the core technical skills in things like programming, networking, and databases the students are also taught soft skills such as time management, communications and problem solving.

Most importantly, certified participants will have taken a large stride toward their first tech job, further studies and the independence and confidence that comes from having a valuable and marketable skill set. The Greater New Haven based program provides other support services for participants who access the GET IT program.

Those interested in the GET IT Program starting in late May should call 203-867-4030 Ext. 245 or visit www.workforcealliance.biz.