Chelle Luper Wilson named  Executive Director of Texas Legislative Black Caucus

Austin, Texas – Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D120) and the Texas Legislative Black Caucus announce Chelle Luper Wilson as Executive Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chelle Luper Wilson to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TLBC). As a leader focused on effective change, Ms. Wilson is dedicated to assisting the TLBC reach greater heights and fully supporting the TLBC’s top priorities moving forward,” said Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D120).

Ms. Luper Wilson brings a wealth of experience to the role. In addition to her professional experience, she is an extraordinary communicator who brings great passion to this important work. Additionally, her professional background in some of the nation’s largest advocacy organizations is a big asset to TLBC.

A third-generation HBCU graduate, Ms. Luper Wilson holds a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from HBCU Langston University, and a M.A. in Multicultural Women’s and Gender Studies from Texas Woman’s University, where she is also a third-year doctoral student in the department of Language, Culture and Gender.

A dedicated community advocate and trailblazer, Chelle is a former member of the National Board of Directors of the NAACP, member of the National CROWN Act Collective Strategic Partnership Council, American Heart Association National Diversity Leadership Council, former South Central Regional Director and International Secretary of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc®. She is also an active member of The Links, Inc., Jack & Jill of America, Inc., and the National Association of Black Journalists. Ms. Luper Wilson is the daughter of the late civil rights activist, Clara Luper.

“I have no doubt that the Texas Black Caucus Foundation will be in capable hands under her leadership,” said Senator Royce West (D23), Chairman of the Texas Black Caucus Foundation Board of Directors. “I warmly welcome Chelle Luper Wilson, and I look forward to working with her. She has the full support of the TBCF Board to carry out this critical leadership role.”