Keeping Hope Alive is Critical

Garland Clinic has been delivering love, health, and hope since 2001

By Cheryl Smith

While then-presidential candidate and activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson may not have been referring to Hope Clinic of Garland, Inc. when he coined the phrase, “Keep Hope Alive,” Hope Clinic is just the type of place that exudes the spirit of his message.

The citizens of Garland are committed to keeping Hope Clinic alive because they know the city is better off because of it.

Born out of the church, First Baptist Garland, 23 years ago, two members focused on providing healthcare to “indigent and uninsured residents,” and making sure the least did not go without.

Located at 800 S. Sixth Street, Suite 100 in Garland,TX, Hope Clinic’s staff, medical team, and volunteers provide seemingly endless support to underserved eastern Dallas County communities.

It’s their “holistic approach to treating patients, addressing physical, emotional and spiritual health” that makes Hope Clinic such a vital asset to the many who come seeking health and other benefits.

If there’s any institution that deserves support, Hope Clinic has proven time and time again how much it benefits those it was designed to help.

At its recent 2025 Celebration of Hope breakfast, executive director Tanya Downing, and others shared why the clinic was so important to citizens. Some were moved to tears as she talked about facing and overcoming funding challenges.

As she talked about its successes and failures, it was clear those who come into contact with the Clinic become committed to keeping it alive.

And there have been challenges, even a time most recently, when the threat of closing appeared to be imminent.

This was not what the community wanted nor needed, especially when citizens need medical attention, as well as information about securing shelter, or other services from agencies like the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Supporters like, Jamie Miller of Vertex Bank serves on the board and is committed to its success.

He summed up the feelings behind those who give to and support.

“Hope Clinic has meant so much to so many,” he said in during th celebration. “It’s a city of need and a city of resource.”

He also applauded the many volunteers who give of their time and services, adding that he was taught that “you can pretend to care but you can’t pretend to show up.“

Spiritually grounded and community-centered, since 2001 Hope Clinic has served with excellence and caring, according to volunteer coordinator Lucy Marroquin and volunteer Melody Siroosian.

Siroosian not only volunteers; she was recently accepted to medical school and has committed to returning as a doctor

She said she wants to continue to serve at the 5,400 square foot clinic, which includes five examination rooms, a triage area, a laboratory, a spiritual care room, a doctor’s office, and a health education room.

While the ministry of Hope Clinic of Garland, Inc. is funded by donations from individuals, churches, foundations, and business leaders concerned about the health and welfare of the uninsured and underserved residents of Dallas County, according to the website, there’s also support from an annual car show, Wheels of Hope.

Thanks to Vertex and other supporters, the car show is an overwhelming success, said Miller, who plays a key role in producing the event.

And others are also noticing the great works of Hope Clinic. In 2024, Hope earned a Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.

SIDE BAR –

Service provided by Hope, include:

In-Office Medical Services

Physicians, nurses, and volunteer health care professionals of Hope Clinic give unselfishly of their time to provide a high level of quality services to the poor and uninsured residents of Dallas County. Patient education is a key priority in healthcare management. All aspects of well-being: physical, emotional, spiritual, psychological and intellectual are addressed.

For Emergencies: Call 911

Or for an Appointment: Call 469-800-2500

Telehealth Services

Sometimes, patients suffer from issues that can be dealt with through telehealth services. Without ever leaving their home, patients can speak face-to-face with their doctor using a computer or smartphone.

Many medical issues can be dealt with through our telehealth services. These are the same doctors that patients see in our clinic. Telehealth services must be scheduled in advance. To make a telehealth appointment with doctors, call (469) 800-2500 and ask to schedule doctor/patient virtual visit.

Behavioral Health Services:

Our Licensed Clinical Social Worker provides emotional support and assists with identifying and practicing healthy ways of dealing with some of life’s biggest challenges. Services are free of charge to patients and are available by phone, secure video, or in person.

Hope Clinic of Garland patients who need help, call at (800) 469-2523 or email Eva.Murillo@BSWHealth.org.