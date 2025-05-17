Superb Woman: Tiffany R. Frederick

Tiffany R. Frederick is the Associate Director of Influencer Marketing at Tombras, specializing in brand partnerships, social media strategy, and campaign execution. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Tiffany excels at crafting data-driven strategies that deliver measurable results and foster genuine engagement. She honed her skills at InHouse GFX, Ace High Marketing LLC, Victory Marketing Agency, Airam Enterprises LLC, and The Black Hair Experience. Her influencer marketing expertise and her passion for storytelling allow her to create campaigns that resonate deeply with target audiences.