OBIT: NEIMAN DEVONTE WRIGHT

Neiman Devonte Wright, born on March 11, 1996, in Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Neiman’s journey through life was marked by a vibrant spirit and a love for his community. Growing up in Dallas, he embraced the warmth of family and friendships that continued to shape his values throughout his life. His kind demeanor and infectious laughter brought joy to those around him.

A beloved son, brother, and friend, Neiman made an enduring impact on the lives he touched. His passions extended to various pursuits that illustrated his multifaceted character. Whether cheering on his favorite sports teams or lending a hand to someone in need, he lived with a deep sense of purpose and compassion.

The community will gather to honor Neiman’s memory at a viewing scheduled for May 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75224.

Neiman’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be remembered not only for his accomplishments but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone he met. He will be dearly missed, yet lovingly remembered in the cherished memories held by family, friends, and community alike.

