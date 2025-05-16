Officers stand at attention to honor the fallen deputies during the Fallen Deputy Memorial Service (Photo Credit: Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

By Anthony Council

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

The second and final memorial service took place yesterday morning, honoring over 19 men and women who served as Dallas County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Officers, deputies, and police chiefs from across the region gathered to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This memorial followed a similar ceremony held over a week ago for fallen detention officers. Families, friends, and fellow officers stood solemnly in attendance, honoring the legacy and courage of the fallen.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown opened the ceremony with heartfelt remarks:

“Thank you to those who took time out of your schedule today to be with us for this.”

Assistant Chief James Spencer of the Sheriff’s Department also spoke, sharing a powerful message:

“You never forget. Whether it’s been 10 years or 20, the memories always come back. And the best way we honor them is by continuing to tell their stories, so even if they’re not in the room, it feels like they are.”

Assistant Chief James Spencer of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shares heartfelt remarks during the Fallen Deputy Memorial Service.(Photo Credit: Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

As each name of the fallen deputies was read aloud, fellow officers stood at attention and saluted. A table at the front displayed their photos, and in a moving tribute, a Three-Volley Salute was performed in their honor.