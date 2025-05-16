Leaving a legacy at Dallas ISD: Raised by a village, driven by a dream

DALLAS — Jabari Thomas II is no ordinary student. By the time he crosses the stage, he’ll already be steps ahead on his path to becoming a mechanical engineer.

He is set to graduate from Justin F. Kimball High School this spring, not only with his high school diploma but also with an associate degree from Dallas Community College.

“I like learning about how any machine works,” Jabari said, his eyes lighting up with curiosity. “When I was little, I loved watching ‘Thomas & Friends.’ Trains fascinated me. It always amazed me how we turn boiling water into the power to travel across the country.”

That childhood fascination turned into a passion, one that only grew stronger over the years.

From learning about engines and gears to participating in robotics camps and STEM programs, Jabari chased every opportunity to fuel his interest in mechanical systems. A member of Kimball’s P-TECH program, one of Jabari’s proudest moments was being selected for Mark Cuban’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp, where he not only thrived but became the 2023 Youth Ambassador.

But behind his accolades and academic success is a story rooted in the deep love and support of a village.

Jabari is the sixth member of his family to graduate from Dallas ISD and the last of three grandchildren to attend college, continuing a tradition paved by generations before him. His parents were pillars of guidance, but his grandparents, Margaret Gaines and the late Willie N. Gaines, played a vital role in shaping his journey.

It was during the summer before his sophomore year when Jabari’s village truly rallied around him. Determined to stay ahead, he enrolled in summer school. His grandparents took on the responsibility of ensuring he made it to class every day until his grandfather’s health began to decline.

Jabari’s world shifted when his grandfather passed away.

In a moment that would test his strength, Jabari’s parents had to go through approvals to receive permission to temporarily excuse him from summer school so he could attend the funeral. And even then, Jabari made the selfless decision to return to class immediately after the service, missing the burial of a man who meant the world to him.

Their bond was more than familial, it was a foundation.

“He always believed in me,” Jabari said. “He’d sit me down and talk to me about life and about doing something meaningful. I promised him I would keep going, that I’d study mechanical engineering. And I’m keeping that promise.”

Jabari earned scholarships from the University of New Mexico, Bethune-Cookman University, and Delaware State University. But his heart is set on Prairie View A&M University, where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Jabari spent the last decade as a proud member of the Sigma Beta Club through Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He also recently participated in the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Nu Zeta Chapter’s 2025 Blue Revue Cotillion-Beautillion Scholarship Program, earning the esteemed title of Mr. Blue Revue.

Each step he takes is a tribute to those who’ve lifted him, guided him, and believed in his dreams. Especially the grandfather whose memory continues to inspire every achievement.

Jabari’s story is a living testament that it truly takes a village—a village of parents, grandparents, educators, mentors, and peers who poured into his purpose. Jabari carries not only the weight of a promise made to his late grandfather but also the honor of a family legacy rooted in perseverance, pride, and public education. With his eyes on the future and his heart anchored in the values that raised him, Jabari is ready to build a world where dreams are engineered, and villages are never forgotten.