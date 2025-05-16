Big Tex Scholars Awarded More Than $1.3 Million in Scholarships.

By: Anthony Council

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

The State Fair of Texas has many beloved traditions, from corny dogs to the Cotton Bowl and beyond, but one of its most impactful happens long before the gates even open: helping students who have succeeded in the classroom. Since the late 1990s, the Big Tex Scholarship Program has been a cornerstone of this mission.

Yesterday, the State Fair awarded over $1.3 million in new college scholarships to 220 students across Texas for their outstanding accomplishments. The scholarships included the Juanita Craft, Youth Livestock, Seasonal Employee, Benny Clark Memorial, and Peggy Sloan Memorial.

Since its founding in 1992, the Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded more than $20 million to over 3,700 students, staying true to the Fair’s nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement.

2025 Big Tex Scholar Kaliyah Coley from North Dallas High School and her mom, Nece Mack, share their thoughts on the scholarship opportunity.(Photo credit: Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

Among this year’s recipients is Kaliyah Coley, a 17-year-old who graduated early from North Dallas High School and ranks among the top students in her class. Heading to TCU, she says it’s truly amazing and she is grateful for the opportunity.

“I feel grateful for this opportunity,” she says. “When I come back from working at a top law firm, I plan to give back to these scholars as I go on.”

Kaliyah also credits her mother for her drive and success:

“My mom has been my number one supporter. She’s always cheering the loudest at every event, and I’m just grateful for her.”

This year also brought an exciting new addition: any student attending Texas Woman’s University who is also a Big Tex Scholar will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from TWU, doubling their total award amount to as much as $12,000.

Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas, delivers remarks at the scholarship ceremony honoring this year’s recipients. (Photo credit: Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas, shared:

“Getting to meet these students whose stories we’ve learned through the review process is incredibly rewarding. As a nonprofit, we’re honored to give back through scholarships. More than $1.3 million this year alone, it’s something our entire State Fair team looks forward to and works toward all year long.”

From fair rides to future dreams, the celebration was more than a fun afternoon—it was a launchpad for the next chapter in these students’ lives.