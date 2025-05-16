Veteran International Photojournalist and Filmmaker Eric Lemonté Williams Releases New #1 Bestselling Book Philippines: Love and Peace in Three Formats During AAPI Heritage Month

Dallas, Texas — May 14, 2025 — In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed nationwide from May 1–31, veteran international photojournalist and filmmaker Eric Lemonté Williams proudly announces the global release of his latest work, Philippines: Love and Peace, now available in three formats: eBook, Paperback, and Hardcover.

Since its pre-release, Philippines: Love and Peace has already achieved #1 Bestseller and #1 New Release status on Amazon, drawing readers worldwide into an unforgettable journey of family, food, and cultural heritage.

A Story of Reunion, Culture, and Filipino Identity

Philippines: Love and Peace is a richly photographed and deeply personal travel memoir that follows Lily, a native-born Filipina, on her emotional return home after 20 years apart from her five sisters. Over 28 immersive days, Williams documented not only the breathtaking scenery but also the family moments, home-cooked meals, street food adventures, and cultural traditions that define the Filipino experience.

Set across 15 culturally significant locations—from the historic streets of Intramuros and the faith-filled devotion at Quiapo, to the coastal calm of Siargao’s Cloud 9—this book goes far beyond tourism. It uncovers the stories, struggles, and spirit of a resilient people, celebrating both the everyday and the extraordinary.

Readers will journey through:

Manila’s Chinese Garden , Makati City , and Manila Bay at dawn



, , and at dawn Tacloban & Leyte Province , home to wartime history and hillside reunions



, home to wartime history and hillside reunions Santa Rita in Samar and the faithful path of the Black Nazarene



and the faithful path of the Secret Beach on Siargao , where peace meets surf



, where peace meets surf Kawit, Cavite , birthplace of Filipino independence



, birthplace of Filipino independence Clark Air Force Base in Pampanga, a symbol of post-colonial transition



Whether you’re a Filipino-American reconnecting with heritage, a traveler planning a Southeast Asia adventure, or a reader drawn to powerful memoirs of identity, family, and peace, this book delivers a compelling blend of cultural immersion, emotional storytelling, and practical travel insights.

Included in the book are detailed 5-day travel itineraries for destinations like Manila, Tacloban, Siargao, and more — making it both a personal narrative and a practical travel guide.

Available Now on Amazon and Thizz.TV in Three Formats

Interactive eBook : $9.99 for online or offline download



: for online or offline download Paperback Edition : $59.83



: Hardcover Edition: $80.00



An audiobook edition is forthcoming, expanding access to this heartfelt narrative.

30-Day Daily Travel Blog Launches May 19 on Thizz.TV

To expand on the book’s release, Williams will also launch a 30-day daily travel blog starting May 19, 2025, exclusively on Thizz.TV. The blog will feature behind-the-scenes reflections, cultural commentary, and daily insights from the journey — making it the perfect interactive companion during AAPI Heritage Month.

Media Review Invitation – Complimentary Access Before May 19

Williams invites media professionals, travel editors, lifestyle writers, and cultural correspondents to preview and review Philippines: Love and Peace as part of their AAPI Heritage Month coverage.

Complimentary Media Access is available until May 19, 2025, at:

https://www.thizz.tv/philippinesloveandpeace

For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact:

Eric Lemonté Williams

Email: ericlemontewilliams@gmail.com Phone:1-214-730-9050

Website: www.Thizz.TV

The Author

Eric LeMonte Williams: A Visionary Filmmaker, PhotoJournalist, and Media Pioneer

Eric LeMonte Williams, a native of Dallas, Texas, stands as one of the most influential African American visual storytellers of his generation. Over the span of a 38-year career,

Williams has defined what it means to document humanity through the lens of truth, courage, and innovation.A renowned photojournalist, award-winning filmmaker, and streaming media entrepreneur, Williams has traveled the world to bring untold stories to light—bridging continents, cultures, and communities.

A graduate of Carter High School, Eric pursued Journalism and Communications at San Antonio College, the University of Detroit, and the University of Hartford. His educational journey served as a launchpad for a groundbreaking career that would eventually place him in elite journalistic circles, global conflict zones, and the forefront of digital storytelling.

Breaking Barriers in Journalism and Media

Williams began his trailblazing career in the early 1980s, becoming a pivotal figure in media integration when he broke racial barriers at The Dallas Morning News as the first African American in the photography department.

In 1987, he made history once more by becoming the first African American to win the National College Photographer of the Year Award. That same year, he cemented his legacy again as the first Black staff photojournalist and filmmaker at National Geographic Magazine, where his visual narratives would shape global understanding of complex issues.

He went on to serve as a staff photojournalist at The Boston Globe, The Detroit News, The Hartford Courant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The San Antonio Light, and The Topeka Capital-Journal.

In 1989, Williams helped launch the St. Louis Sun as its founding Director of Photography, further advancing Black leadership within American newsrooms. His investigative and editorial work has appeared across major international platforms, including CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, BET, PAX TV, and MTV—each story reflecting his commitment to giving voice to marginalized communities and lifting narratives that mainstream media often overlooks.

Filmmaking with Impact

Williams transitioned seamlessly into filmmaking, producing powerful works that chronicle civil rights, sports icons, and the enduring fight for justice. In 2001, he became the first African American documentary filmmaker to premiere a film at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Agora Film Series. His debut film, The Country Preacher, explored the life and mission of Reverend Jesse Jackson, with whom Eric worked as both personal filmmaker and Technical Director for the television series Jesse Jackson Speaks to the Nation.

A Life on Assignment Across the Globe

Eric’s lens has captured humanity at its most raw and resilient. He has worked on assignments in over 45 countries, covering war, disaster, famine, revolution, and renewal.

His international coverage includes: Bosnia, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda, Haiti, Pakistan, Kashmir, Sri Lanka, the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Angola, Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Dubai, the Republic of Guinea, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Finland, Budapest, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Canada, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan,Jamaica Malaysia, the Dominican Republic, South Korea, the Philippines, and countless U.S. cities from coast to coast.

From apartheid’s collapse in Johannesburg to the AIDS epidemic in Uganda, from earthquakes and tsunamis in Southeast Asia to the revolution in Haiti, Williams has stood at the frontlines of history—not as a bystander, but as a witness with purpose.

In 2013, Williams launched Thizz.TV, a digital streaming network devoted to independent content creators,