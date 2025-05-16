Black Business: “A Taste of Cajun”

“A Taste of Cajun,” which is a new Cajun seafood restaurant coming to DeSoto, TX, is owned by Sandra Moore and Ricky Sterling. They offer Authentic Cajun Cuisine made with family recipes, quality ingredients, and love. They began catering for friends and family in 2018 and feature family recipes, including some from Ricky Sterling’s family in Louisiana. The Cajun flavor is a seasoning blend of cayenne pepper and garlic, and most often described as equal parts bold and spicy. Stop by for lunch, they open at noon to get a taste of Cajun. They cater, order online, or in person. View the menu on the website.

https://www.atasteofcajuntogo.com/

phone (469) 460-3208- 921

W. Belt Line Rd. DeSoto