Superb Woman: Edma Ohema Lawer

Edma Ohema Lawer is the CEO of ELO Petroleum and founder of YEWGlobal, a youth development organization in Ghana. She holds a Master’s in International Relations and Democratic Politics and is dedicated to African economic and environmental progress. Lawer is an ambassador for Ghana’s 2024 Meteorological Awareness Month and serves on the AfCFTA Youth Advisory Council, promoting youth empowerment and sustainable finance. She advocates for climate action and policies to mitigate climate change. Currently pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Law at The University of Law, Lawer leads projects fostering youth-focused economic empowerment across Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Tiffany R. Frederick is the Associate Director of Influencer Marketing at Tombras, specializing in brand partnerships, social media strategy, and campaign execution. She received...
OBIT
RaeJean Hawkins is currently an Assistant to the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for Football at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A graduate of...
Superb Woman
Kennedy Moore is a Multimedia Specialist for the City of Lancaster, TX, where she produces creative content to inform and engage the community. She...
Superb Woman
Eden Bridgeman Sklenar is the Owner, Chairwoman, and CEO of EBONY and JET, leading these iconic brands into a new era. Since 2009, she...