Superb Woman: Edma Ohema Lawer

Edma Ohema Lawer is the CEO of ELO Petroleum and founder of YEWGlobal, a youth development organization in Ghana. She holds a Master’s in International Relations and Democratic Politics and is dedicated to African economic and environmental progress. Lawer is an ambassador for Ghana’s 2024 Meteorological Awareness Month and serves on the AfCFTA Youth Advisory Council, promoting youth empowerment and sustainable finance. She advocates for climate action and policies to mitigate climate change. Currently pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Law at The University of Law, Lawer leads projects fostering youth-focused economic empowerment across Africa.