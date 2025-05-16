OBIT: Alene Hall Smith

Alene Hall Smith, born on March 26, 1937, was a beacon of light and love who graced this world until her passing on May 2, 2025. She lived a life characterized by her warm spirit, unwavering faith, and a deep-rooted love for her family.

Alene embodied a sweetness that touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was not just a mother; she was a nurturing force, always placing the needs and happiness of her children and family above her own. Her reliability and thoughtfulness set her apart, making her a cherished figure in the lives of those around her.

With a heart devoted to God, Alene found solace and joy in her faith, often finding strength within the walls of her beloved church. Her love for shopping and cooking was a notable passion—she had a talent for preparing meals that brought loved ones together, creating memories around the dinner table that will be treasured forever.

As we gather to honor her remarkable life, the Prayer Service will be held on May 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, a fitting place to reflect on the radiant energy she shared. We will continue to celebrate her legacy with a Funeral Service on May 14, 2025, starting at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ, where her faith flourished and her spirit soared.

Alene Hall Smith’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of her family and friends, her love will leave an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her sweet nature, strong faith, and devotion to her family remind us of the beauty of life and the bonds that hold us together. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever shine brightly in our lives.

