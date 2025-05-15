April Ryan, Black Press Saluted at 2025 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — The event took place under the shadow of a second Trump administration that has launched fresh attacks on press freedom, barring the Associated Press from the presidential pool and moving to shut down the Voice of America broadcaster.

By Stacy M. Brown

Senior National Correspondent

BlackPressUSA.com

April Ryan, Black Press USA’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Senior Correspondent

This year, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner looked much different. Without the presence of the President of the United States, an accomplished comedian, or the traditional crowd of politicians and celebrities, the evening instead became a nationally televised celebration of free speech.

The black-tie event was also a recognition of the benefit of diversity, a tribute to trailblazing journalists, and a major shout-out and acknowledgment to Black Press USA’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Senior Correspondent, April Ryan. The event took place under the shadow of a second Trump administration that has launched fresh attacks on press freedom, barring the Associated Press from the presidential pool and moving to shut down the Voice of America broadcaster.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly branded the media “the enemy of the people,” stayed away from the dinner, just as he did during his first term. Political figures, including Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Maryland Democratic Governor Wes Moore, attended. In a typical year, the president attends to congratulate journalists, deliver a lighthearted speech, and endure jokes at their expense.

With Trump absent, the night focused squarely on the critical role of the press in a democracy and the First Amendment constitutional protections of freedom of the press. “We journalists are a lot of things. We are competitive and pushy. We are impatient, and sometimes we think we know everything,” said WHCA President Eugene Daniels.

“What we are not is the opposition. What we are not is the enemy of people. What we are not is the enemy of the state.”

The dinner also honored the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), with students recognized during the evening for achievements in journalism and public service.

The event made clear the association’s continuing commitment to diversity. Daniels, the first openly gay person of color and the second Black president of the WHCA, officially passed the baton to CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang, who will become the first woman of color to lead the organization. A highlight of the evening was the tribute to April Ryan, who received recognition as the longest-serving African American White House correspondent in history.

Daniels chose to salute Ryan’s groundbreaking career during the presentation of an award named for Alice Dunnigan and Ethel Payne—the first Black women to serve in the White House press corps.

“Many of us are here because they kicked down some doors for us, including Black Press USA’s April Ryan,” Daniels declared. “This year, April has officially become the longest-serving African American White House Correspondent in history. April—Ms. Dunnigan and Ms. Payne would have been so proud of you, and so are we.” Ryan shared her gratitude.

“It’s an honor to be the longest serving Black White House correspondent in history with Black Press USA, the company that started everything with pioneers like Harry McAlpin, Ethel Payne, and Alice Dunnigan,” Ryan remarked. “We’ve done groundbreaking work in the past, and we’re forging a new path to keep that legacy of groundbreaking work that informs the public, particularly Black Americans who still have the highest negatives in almost any category in America.”

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the 198-year-old Black Press of America, called Ryan’s recognition a proud moment for the organization. “This recognition as being the longest serving White House correspondent is a tribute and an attribute to the Black Press of America,” Chavis said. “April Ryan is an icon of journalism.”