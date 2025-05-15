My Truth: All ice is 32 degrees Fahrenheit

By: Cheryl Smith

When I received word that I was being inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame in 2022, I didn’t know what to say, think or feel.

Which brings me to my truth!

I am sharing my acceptance speech again because someone recently said my message remains relevant three years later as we prepare to induct new members. They said people still don’t realize

the power, excellence, greatness and more that is what makes supporting Black the right thing to do.

Sharing this message is also a good way to keep me grounded; showing that I don’t have amnesia and know I didn’t get where I am today on my own.

This same message was with me as I joined esteemed educators in the African American Education Archives and History Program Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Sadly some people forget or fail to acknowledge. I never want to forget those whose shoulders I stand on, or those who pushed, pulled, and cheered me on through life.

So here’s my WHY!

Thanks NABJ family. To God be the glory. To my soror Valerie Fields Hill, my sis Eva Coleman and esteemed NABJ founder Norma Adams-Wade — thanks for nominating me.

To this Hall of Fame Class, you’re the best.

Sarah Glover (former NABJ president), The mark of a true leader is the ability to recognize, cultivate, uplift and encourage others. Thanks for seeing that I had so much more to give. Our founders wanted us to embrace every member no matter the age.

I joined NABJ as a junior at THE Florida A&M University. DFW-ABC’s Dallas Mafia later embraced me. After more than 40 years of service – 10 on the NABJ Board- I stand before you feeling kind of special.

I thank Joseph and Earline. Just look what Black Love produced! My Godparents Charles and Liz Braswell were always Team Cheryl.

I’m from East Orange NJ, by way of Newark; I grew up loving James Brown. The library was my place of refuge and respite as I read Nikki Giovanni, Dr. Maya Angelou and Iceberg Slim and listened to James Brown.

Jim Washington at the Dallas Weekly gave me a chance and others followed. Teaching at Paul Quinn College and managing DFWABJ’s Urban Journalism Workshop helped make me better.

With resources from my foundation, more than $250,000 in scholarships, internships and fellowships also helped send students to NABJ conventions.

I wish Arthur E. Teele Jr., who gave me my first job at Capitol Outlook, Chuck Smith who introduced me to radio at Soul 73 KKDA, or my friends Dick Gregory, George Curry, Pius Njawe or Lawrence Young could be here today.

Mentors, mentees and their families. The FAMULY, The Warriors, my Godbrother Richard Moore in Ghana, HBCUs, praying loved ones, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Divine 9 greatly enriched my life.

Yes — Coleman Love is Strong! Just ask Stewart Curet — who is my fire and desire!

Congrats to mi Hermana, SPJ president and NAHJ Hall of Famer Rebecca Aguilar.

I’m proud to have my line sister- the Ace- here. Elusive Ladies Spring 78. We’re the BADST!

Thanks to others who traveled to be here and those who are watching on line.

The oldest of my three live crew plus one, my heart, Andre, is here with his wife, my daughter-in-law and love Emma. Many of you here helped me raise my sister’s 4 children including Alayna, Annya and Ayanna. You all are my family, why I do what I do.

Garry Howard you always have my back. I can’t stop won’t stop.

You see, I chose the Black Press. I chose to go to FAMU, I chose to walk this journey and have never wanted to walk it back.

I am Black. I am Black-ish and I can get Blackity Black as I tell the stories of my people, and elevate the worlds’ muted voices.

Thanks to those at the Dallas Morning News and UNT who said, “let’s do great journalism together’ and I’m excited about The Black News Link and our future.

This year the Black press celebrates 195 years, Thanks National Newspaper Publishers Association and all Black media for being that VOICE, even when those we are speaking for sometimes don’t realize that all ice is 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Speaking truth to power is what I do. The Black Press is here for you. If it is not what you want or need, use what you got to help it become better. Don’t tear it down.

I close by paraphrasing a message from my friend and creative genius, Chuck D of Public Enemy, People will tear you down and try to break your spirit. Faith and fear can’t occupy the same space. Be the leader you are looking for and Whoever you are, Wherever you go, and Whatever you do—Don’t Believe the Hype!