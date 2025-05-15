Inaugural Afro Air Festival lands in Dallas May 17 at Fair Park

Celebrating Afro-Latin, Afro-Caribbean, Black American, and African Diaspora Culture

Dallas, TX — pA first-of-its-kind cultural experience is preparing for takeoff in Dallas. The Afro Air Festival, a vibrant celebration of the African Diaspora in motion, will transform Fair Park into a pan-African village on Saturday, May 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a day of food, music, dance, visual art, education, and community.

Founded and directed by Dallas-based artist and cultural producer Weyni Kahsay, Afro Air is inspired by Eritrea’s famed EXPO festival and reimagined for a global, diasporic lens. With immersive experiences that uplift Black cultures across the globe — from Afro-Caribbean to Afro-Latinx, from continental Africa to the Deep South — the festival welcomes everyone to fly with us toward a more connected future.

“Afro Air is where Black cultures land, learn, and lift off,” said Kahsay. “We’re honoring where we come from while celebrating the innovation and creativity that define where we’re going.”

With over 25 performers and artists and more than 40 vendors, there will surely be something for everyone. In partnership with Fair Park First, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Green Sahara, The Group DTX, Pan African Connection, Femme DTX, and Friends of Darryl Ratcliff.

Main stage performances include Zimbabwean DJ duo Lex & Answer, Cameroon singer Ginny Worldwide, Nigerian singer David Coast, hip hop artists D-Sensei and Bran Movay, singer and instrumentalist HT Kennedy, international DJ Asa Ace, poet Daylan Burgess, Amapiano DJ DeeDee, and the most exciting female DJ collective in Dallas – Femme DTX!

Other performances include the heart-pounding African Village Drummers, a comedy show by FTC (For The City) Comedy, the genre-bending energy of live artist BANWO, and the electrifying moves of CKonpa Dance Co., specializing in Haitian Kompa and Caribbean dance.

There will also be curated culinary experiences from Afro-Diasporic restaurants across DfW.

An art marketplace featuring stunning visual work by Herve Habonimana, Inyang Essien, Kganya Mogashoa, Nii Narku Thompson, Tamary Kudita, Thomas Buchanan curated by Indibano Residency Director Buke Dube, alongside local and international vendors and artisans

Afro Air is built on principles of inclusivity, education, and joy. It’s a family-friendly, intergenerational space where culture is shared, pride is amplified, and new connections are made. General admission is ticketed, and tickets can be purchased at afroairfest.com.

“This is more than a festival — it’s a cultural runway for the diaspora,” said Kahsay. “We’re building a space where our communities can be seen, celebrated, and supported.”

The 2025 Afro Air Festival is made possible through generous community partners, sponsors, and a dedicated team of creatives and volunteers.