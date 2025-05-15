TOMORROW: HOUSE DEMOCRATS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON DAN PATRICK’S GUTTING OF HB 2, SCHOOL FINANCE BILL

AUSTIN, TX – As the Texas Senate prepares to vote on a hollowed-out version of House Bill 2, the school finance package, the private school voucher bill, House Democrats will host a press conference to expose how Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate have completely gutted the bipartisan House bill that would have provided the funding Texans’ neighborhood schools desperately need.



For six years, Republican leadership has forced our schools into the biggest financial crisis in Texas history by holding increases to classroom dollars hostage to pass Greg Abbott’s voucher scam. Now that vouchers have passed, the House delivered on the second part of Abbott’s promised “Texas two-step” by approving HB 2 with a $440 increase in classroom dollars. But the Senate has betrayed that promise, stripping away the entire increase and offering zero new funding — while falsely claiming a $55 increase that schools will already receive under current law.



The Senate’s evisceration of HB 2 will mean more school closures, teacher layoffs, and program cuts. Texas children will pay the price for Dan Patrick’s betrayal of public education.



WHAT: Press conference on Senate gutting of school finance bill (HB 2)



WHEN: TOMORROW, Thursday, May 15 at 12:00 PM

Press Set up at 11:30 AM



WHERE: Texas Capitol 4th Floor North Wing



WHO: Democratic Members of the Public Education Committee

Josh Rush at josh@texashousedems.com.###Texas House Democratic Caucus, Chair Rep. Gene Wu

Texas House Democratic Caucus, Chair Rep. Gene Wu

