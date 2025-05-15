City Council approves Parking Reform for Dallas

DALLAS – On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Dallas City Council adopted Dallas Parking Reform for flexible parking regulations, removing nearly all of the current rigid one-size fits all parking minimums and establishing a more flexible context-sensitive framework for off-street parking in Dallas.

Current parking codes mandate a specific number of parking spaces for various developments. These requirements, at times, hindered much-needed new housing and slowed the permitting process. Additionally, the regulations were a barrier for small businesses and creating walkable and accessible neighborhoods.

The new Parking Reform amends Chapter 51 and 51A of the Dallas City Code regarding off-street parking and loading requirements by removing regulations that require certain amounts of parking per property. This allows parking to match what the City of Dallas needs rather than arbitrary mandates and also establishes right-sized regulations helping to make regulations more predictable and transparent.

“This marks a first and major milestone in a broader effort to reform and align the City of Dallas’ zoning code with the evolving needs of our city and with adopted city policies,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “By allowing right-sized parking, we can encourage a safe, walkable city with more room for homes, more opportunity for small businesses, and a more responsible impact on the environment,” Tolbert added.

Initiated by the City Plan Commission in 2019, the City of Dallas Planning & Development Department has worked diligently with internal departments, boards and commissions, and conducted extensive engagement with the community and key stakeholders to refine a solution that allows flexibility yet enables a more thoughtful development. “This is a momentous occasion. We are continuing to move the needle toward a zoning code in Dallas that is clearer and more predictable. Our staff has worked incredibly hard over the past five years to bring this reform to life,” said Emily Liu, Director of Planning & Development. “Dr. Andreea Udrea has led this effort nearly from the start; and her dedication and steadfastness have been instrumental in bringing the Parking Reform across the finish line. We are fortunate to have such a committed team and great champions for this project.”

With this adoption, the City of Dallas is taking a closer step to modernize and simplify our zoning code regulations and align with our city’s adopted policies such as ForwardDallas, ConnectDallas and CECAP.

Parking Reform

DOES ONLY apply to off-street parking provided on private property.

apply to off-street parking provided on private property. DOES NOT regulate or change the on-street parking provisions or regulate the street right-of-way. This is covered by On-Street Parking & Curb Management Policy adopted by Dallas City Council in 2024.

regulate or change the on-street parking provisions or regulate the street right-of-way. This is covered by On-Street Parking & Curb Management Policy adopted by Dallas City Council in 2024. DOES NOT change existing PDs that have parking lot ratios.

Amendments include some notable updates to the City’s parking requirements including:

REMOVING:

-parking mandates in downtown and within 1/2-mile of light rail and streetcar stations.

-all mandates for any use located in historically designated/landmarked properties.

-parking mandates for offices and most retail uses.

-parking mandates for industrial and heavy commercial land uses except when next to a single-family home located in single-family zoning.

-mandates for bars and restaurants under 2,500 square feet.

-mandates for institutional and recreation uses. But maintain mandates for places of worship over 20,000 square feet, and senior high schools.

-parking mandates for residential uses, including a tiered approach for multifamily developments, and a change in ratio from a “per bedroom” to a “per dwelling unit” requirement. Larger developments will be required to provide at last 1 space per dwelling unit, the medium ones will be required to provide at last ½ space per dwelling unit, and smaller developments under 20 dwelling units have no parking mandates. Reserved guest parking for medium and large developments is required, as well as areas for short-term parking for drop-off and pick-up.

-parking mandates for bars, restaurants, and commercial amusement inside uses.

To learn more about Dallas Parking Reform, visit bit.ly/dallasparkingcodeamend

