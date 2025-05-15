Sherri Shepherd: Redefining Motherhood While Keeping It Real

By Sylvia Powers

Correspondent

Sherri Shepherd wears many hats—comedian, actress, and talk show host—but her most treasured title remains “Mom.”

In an era when motherhood is often portrayed as a perfectly curated journey, Shepherd’s story stands out for its honesty, humor, and heartfelt resilience.

Her parenting journey with her son, Jeffrey Charles Tarpley, Jr., is one she navigates with tempered love and unapologetic transparency.

Jeffrey, born prematurely and living with developmental delays, has been the driving force behind Shepherd’s growth as a mother and as a woman. She says that rather than allowing his challenges to define his potential, she has become his greatest advocate and protector.

Through laughter and tears, Shepherd says it’s her village—including longtime friend and fellow comedian Kym Whitley—that helps her navigate the ups and downs of motherhood. There are times she calls Whitley, who is also a mom and says, “Being a mom of an autistic son is rough.”

Oftentimes she shares key highlights and milestones of their lives. The two share birthdates, April 22, which is also during AutisticAcceptance Month, and she considers him a blessing. When Jeffrey was born at a mere one pound and 10 ounces, he joined a growing number of autism-diagnosed Americans. According to recent National Autism Association numbers, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) which a bio-neurological developmental disability found primarily in males.

“I have to accept who my son is and not who I want him to be,” Shepherd shares candidly. “I’m very bubbly. I’m a morning person. My son is not. He doesn’t show his feelings like I do. And sometimes, that’s hard—but I’m his advocate no matter what.”

Now 20, Jeffrey’s growing independence brings new challenges. Shepherd has turned down significant career opportunities to prioritize her son.

“I’ve had to trust that if I say no to something, God will bring it back around at the right time,” she said, during a recent interview with Texas Metro News. “Jeffrey is my first assignment.”

But Shepherd’s greatest struggle, she confesses, has not been motherhood—it has been believing in herself.

“My biggest challenge has always been me,” she says. “Getting past fear. Asking for what I’m worth. Believing that I deserve what I dream of. It’s taken years, but I’m finally competing against the best version of myself.”

Discipline is the cornerstone of her daily routine—from 4:30 a.m. workouts to managing Type 2 diabetes. “I don’t go to the gym to get into a new outfit,” she emphasized. “I do it because I want to be healthy. Not tomorrow—today. There’s an urgency to it now.”

In 2022, Shepherd launched her own nationally-syndicated daytime talk show, Sherri. Now entering its fourth season, the show is a dream realized in a time when many thought it would be impossible.

“I really want to show my sisters that it can be done. I’ve been working in this business a long time, but now I’m really getting to live my dream. I’m hosting my own talk show in a season when people told me it would never happen because I was too old,” Shepherd admitted.

She turned 58 last month and says she’s embracing everything that comes with it.

A firm believer in self-care, Shepherd often speaks out about how women—especially Black women—must prioritize themselves.

“We’re always caring for somebody,” she said. “If it’s not our kids, it’s a cousin, a parent, or somebody moving back in with us. But we’ve got to start with ourselves, or the whole house can fall apart.”

Faith is also a core part of Shepherd’s life. Raised a Jehovah’s Witness and now an active Christian, she refuses to tone down her commitment to Christ.

“I’m not here to beat anyone over the head with a Bible,” she explained. “But I have to tell people why I smile, why I have joy. That’s my job—to love people as they are and let God do the rest.”

It helps, she said, to have good friends along the journey.

Shepherd and Whitley continue to blend their friendship into the successful podcast Two Funny Mamas, where they discuss culture, sisterhood, motherhood, and life as working women.

“We started the podcast right before COVID hit. During the pandemic, we were doing it for ourselves, but we found out that it was really for other people. They look to us to take them away from all of the stuff they were going through—the anxiety, the fear, the boredom.”

Five years and three NAACP Image Awards later, Shepherd says, “We really see how it touches people—being able to just forget about their worries for an hour.”

With her faith as her compass and her son as her motivation, Shepherd continues to break barriers. Her upcoming Netflix film Straw, written and directed by media mogul Tyler Perry, and her children’s book The Sunshine Queen—a celebration of sisterhood—are just a few projects on her horizon.

And she’s already dreaming about writing and directing a comedy based on the behind-the-scenes craziness of a daytime talk show.

Whether she’s on-screen or on-stage, Sherri Shepherd is living proof that motherhood isn’t about perfection—it’s about purpose, persistence, and keeping it real.

Sylvia Powers is an award-winning journalist, photographer, and philanthropist. A Texas Metro News correspondent, she is a mother, grandmother, and founder of the Celebrating Life Foundation.