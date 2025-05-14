Lakisha Otis: Helping Teen Moms “Obtain New Ground” through Life Skills and Support

By Sylvia Powers

Correspondent Texas

Metro News

Determination, discipline, and a deep sense of purpose have made Lakisha Otis a powerful advocate for teen mothers across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

As the founder and executive director of Obtaining New Ground (ONG), Otis uses her personal story to help young mothers navigate the complex challenges of early motherhood and emerge empowered and self-sufficient.

“I was a teenage mother, and my daughter was a teenage mother,” Otis shared. “I knew what it took for us to avoid relying on government assistance. I went back to school and earned two degrees. My daughter and I both graduated on time.”

It’s that lived experience that inspired her to launch a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping teen moms with the tools and resources needed to build a better life.

Through a range of programs focused on life skills, education, and mentorship, ONG aims to help teen moms become confident and independent.

A Holistic Approach to Empowerment

The organization offers four-week courses that cover vital topics such as time management, self-care, and financial literacy. In addition to gaining critical life skills, participants receive practical support such as diapers, baby essentials, sanitary products, sports bras, and gift cards. They are also celebrated with baby showers and recognized for their progress in the program.

“Our goal is to help these young women become self-sufficient after high school,” Otis said. “We’ve partnered with organizations that provide certifications in fields like nursing and marketing. For those who can’t afford college, we guide them toward free online prerequisite courses.”

In 2024, Otis was selected for the Women Entrepreneurs Leadership Forum, a Texas-based initiative designed to close the gap between female entrepreneurs and corporate entities.

This recognition further amplifies her commitment to creating lasting change for young mothers in underserved communities.

Celebrating Milestones and Creating Opportunity

At the organization’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch, graduating participants are honored and have the potential for receiving scholarships to further their education.

“Through efforts like these, our young moms can receive funding for books or tuition,” Otis explained.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the college dropout rate among teen mothers is 65% higher than among those who delay childbearing.

ONG’s programming is designed to reduce those odds by offering wraparound support, including partnerships with Tarrant County Public Health, Workforce Solutions of Tarrant County, Bella’s House, and the Fort Worth Pregnancy Center.

Understanding that transportation is a barrier for many, ONG even helps cover car repairs. “If there’s an issue with their vehicle, they only need to pay 30% of the repair cost—the rest is covered through our agency,” said Otis.

Real Lives, Real Impact

To broaden their reach, ONG partners with organizations such as transitional homes, Tarrant County Public Health, Cook Children’s Hospital, Bella’s House, and Texas Health and Human Services; allowing them to extend support to older mothers who may benefit from the same resources provided to younger moms.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Skin, a recent graduate of ONG’s program, praised the course for helping her manage her time, and her well-being, and become financially literate.

“The program gave me the tools and resources I needed to care for my 9-month-old daughter and stay on track,” she said.

Motivational speaker and author Cheryl Polote-Williamson gave an inspiring keynote at this year’s brunch, sharing how her own sister became a successful businesswoman after becoming a teen mom—further proof that early motherhood doesn’t have to limit success.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Childcare

Otis’s next mission is to open an affordable childcare facility that supports mothers with non-traditional work hours.

“Many centers close by 6:00 p.m., and that doesn’t work for everyone,” she explained. “We want to offer nighttime and weekend care so our moms can keep their jobs without added stress.”

As the school year ends and childcare costs rise, Otis wants to be able to offer below-market-rate care, ensuring young mothers don’t have to choose between earning a living and providing quality care for their children.

In her work with ONG, Otis is proof that personal adversity can be transformed into purpose. She continues to uplift and inspire the next generation of young mothers—helping them rise above stigma, achieve their goals, and rewrite their futures.

To learn more about ONG you can visit www.obtainingnewground.org.