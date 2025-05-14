Connect with us

Superb Woman: Kennedy Moore

Published

Kennedy Moore is a Multimedia Specialist for the City of Lancaster, TX, where she produces creative content to inform and engage the community. She also works as a Promotions Assistant at Radio One, helping with events and marketing initiatives. Kennedy previously interned with NFL Films and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, gaining valuable experience in sports media and storytelling. Kennedy graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas State University with a degree in Mass Communications and Electronic Media. Kennedy is passionate about multimedia production, marketing, and sports storytelling, bringing creativity, ambition, and a strong community focus to everything she creates and produces.

