OBIT: Damon Felton Hamilton

Damon Felton Hamilton, born on October 21, 1977, in Dallas, Texas, passed away on April 17, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. He lived a life marked by his deep commitment to family, friends, and community. As a truck driver, Damon traversed vast distances, embodying the spirit of exploration and adventure, which was evident in his love for traveling.

Damon was more than just a dedicated professional; he was a beloved personality in his community. Known for his caring nature and generosity, he impacted many lives, often going out of his way to help those in need. His kindness earned him the affection and respect of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Damon’s passion for sports was equally noteworthy. He played college football and later turned his talents to coaching little league football, sharing his enthusiasm for the game and instilling values of teamwork and perseverance in young athletes. His influence extended beyond the field, leaving a legacy of mentorship and support.

The proudest accomplishments in Damon’s life were his family, particularly his son, who was his greatest joy and source of inspiration. Damon’s commitment to his family was unwavering, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damon Felton Hamilton will be remembered with fondness and gratitude by all who knew him. Visitation will take place on May 8, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. The funeral service will follow on May 9, 2025, beginning at 1:00 PM, also at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas.

His legacy of caring, dedication, and love will continue to resonate with those whose lives he touched.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of DAMON FELTON HAMILTON, please visit our flower store.