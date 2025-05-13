Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ROISD honors Parents, Partners, and Volunteers at 2nd Annual Reception

Published

After a wonderful choral performance by Red Oak Elementary, campus principals honored their top five parents/volunteers and the 2024-2025 VIP from their school. These parents and volunteers are often part of the PTA, support student incentives and awards, staff appreciation activities, and volunteer at school functions like the book fair, field trips, and family academic nights. They also acknowledged their campus partners of the year, who have donated time, in-kind items, and financially to support students and staff at the school.

Campus Parents/Volunteers of the Year:

  • Eastridge Elementary – Erika Rylander
  • Red Oak Elementary – Elizabeth Inyang
  • Schupmann Elementary – Victoria Gray
  • Shields Elementary – Brandy Horton
  • Wooden Elementary – Edith Sanchez
  • Red Oak Middle School – Monica White
  • Red Oak High School – Dave Cowger

Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented a special thank you to the campus PTA Presidents for dedicating their time and experience to the campuses and leading their parent-teacher organization.

The ROISD Education Foundation also celebrated its 2024-2025 Partners of the Year. These entities and individuals support the Foundation’s mission to benefit ROISD educators and students. They help fund innovative grants, scholarships, and district initiatives. Presenting the awards were Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson and Foundation Board Chair Donny Lutrick.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Access Self Storage
  • John and Karen Anderson
  • Animal Hospital of Ovilla
  • Atmos Energy
  • Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
  • Citizens National Bank of Texas
  • Community National Bank
  • Corgan Associates, Inc.
  • CT Excavating
  • Google, LLC
  • Higginbotham
  • HILCO Electric
  • Joeris Construction
  • Leland Collier Electric Company
  • Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson
  • Prosperity Bank
  • Qarbon Aerospace
  • SAMCO Capital Markets
  • State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton
  • State Farm Insurance – Danny Humphreys
  • Walmart Red Oak

Finally, ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented the ROISD District Partners of the Year. These entities partner with the District to provide services, sponsor District awards and initiatives, and champion staff appreciation functions.

  • Access Self Storage
  • Animal Hospital of Ovilla
  • Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
  • Care Portal
  • Chick-fil-A Red Oak
  • Complete Logo Source
  • Ellis Unite
  • First Red Oak Baptist Church
  • Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson
  • Qarbon Aerospace
  • State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton
  • The Oaks Church
  • TSTC

PHOTOS:

Wooden Parents, Partners and Volunteers

Mark and Karent Stanfill or Animal Hospital of Ovilla

Avery Jamieson of The Oaks Church

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Thornton of TSTC

Eastridge Parents and Volunteers

Schupmann Parents and Volunteers

Red Oak Middle School Parents and Volunteers

ROISD PTA Presidents with Supt. Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Turner and JD Shields of Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie

Guest enjoying appetizers

Red Oak Elementary Choir

Red Oak Elementary Choir

Red Oak Elementary Partners

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Oak High School Parents and Volunteers

Shields Elementary Principal and Parent/Volunteer VIP Brandy Horton

Next Article
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Advertisement