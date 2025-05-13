ROISD honors Parents, Partners, and Volunteers at 2nd Annual Reception

After a wonderful choral performance by Red Oak Elementary, campus principals honored their top five parents/volunteers and the 2024-2025 VIP from their school. These parents and volunteers are often part of the PTA, support student incentives and awards, staff appreciation activities, and volunteer at school functions like the book fair, field trips, and family academic nights. They also acknowledged their campus partners of the year, who have donated time, in-kind items, and financially to support students and staff at the school.

Campus Parents/Volunteers of the Year:

Eastridge Elementary – Erika Rylander

Red Oak Elementary – Elizabeth Inyang

Schupmann Elementary – Victoria Gray

Shields Elementary – Brandy Horton

Wooden Elementary – Edith Sanchez

Red Oak Middle School – Monica White

Red Oak High School – Dave Cowger

Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented a special thank you to the campus PTA Presidents for dedicating their time and experience to the campuses and leading their parent-teacher organization.

The ROISD Education Foundation also celebrated its 2024-2025 Partners of the Year. These entities and individuals support the Foundation’s mission to benefit ROISD educators and students. They help fund innovative grants, scholarships, and district initiatives. Presenting the awards were Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson and Foundation Board Chair Donny Lutrick.

Access Self Storage

John and Karen Anderson

Animal Hospital of Ovilla

Atmos Energy

Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie

Citizens National Bank of Texas

Community National Bank

Corgan Associates, Inc.

CT Excavating

Google, LLC

Higginbotham

HILCO Electric

Joeris Construction

Leland Collier Electric Company

Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson

Prosperity Bank

Qarbon Aerospace

SAMCO Capital Markets

State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton

State Farm Insurance – Danny Humphreys

Walmart Red Oak

Finally, ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented the ROISD District Partners of the Year. These entities partner with the District to provide services, sponsor District awards and initiatives, and champion staff appreciation functions.

Access Self Storage

Animal Hospital of Ovilla

Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie

Care Portal

Chick-fil-A Red Oak

Complete Logo Source

Ellis Unite

First Red Oak Baptist Church

Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson

Qarbon Aerospace

State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton

The Oaks Church

TSTC

PHOTOS:

Wooden Parents, Partners and Volunteers

Mark and Karent Stanfill or Animal Hospital of Ovilla

Avery Jamieson of The Oaks Church

Ryan Thornton of TSTC

Eastridge Parents and Volunteers

Schupmann Parents and Volunteers

Red Oak Middle School Parents and Volunteers

ROISD PTA Presidents with Supt. Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen

Will Turner and JD Shields of Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie

Guest enjoying appetizers

Red Oak Elementary Choir

Red Oak Elementary Choir

Red Oak Elementary Partners

Red Oak High School Parents and Volunteers

Shields Elementary Principal and Parent/Volunteer VIP Brandy Horton