ROISD honors Parents, Partners, and Volunteers at 2nd Annual Reception

After a wonderful choral performance by Red Oak Elementary, campus principals honored their top five parents/volunteers and the 2024-2025 VIP from their school. These parents and volunteers are often part of the PTA, support student incentives and awards, staff appreciation activities, and volunteer at school functions like the book fair, field trips, and family academic nights. They also acknowledged their campus partners of the year, who have donated time, in-kind items, and financially to support students and staff at the school.
Campus Parents/Volunteers of the Year:
- Eastridge Elementary – Erika Rylander
- Red Oak Elementary – Elizabeth Inyang
- Schupmann Elementary – Victoria Gray
- Shields Elementary – Brandy Horton
- Wooden Elementary – Edith Sanchez
- Red Oak Middle School – Monica White
- Red Oak High School – Dave Cowger
Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented a special thank you to the campus PTA Presidents for dedicating their time and experience to the campuses and leading their parent-teacher organization.
The ROISD Education Foundation also celebrated its 2024-2025 Partners of the Year. These entities and individuals support the Foundation’s mission to benefit ROISD educators and students. They help fund innovative grants, scholarships, and district initiatives. Presenting the awards were Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson and Foundation Board Chair Donny Lutrick.
- Access Self Storage
- John and Karen Anderson
- Animal Hospital of Ovilla
- Atmos Energy
- Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
- Citizens National Bank of Texas
- Community National Bank
- Corgan Associates, Inc.
- CT Excavating
- Google, LLC
- Higginbotham
- HILCO Electric
- Joeris Construction
- Leland Collier Electric Company
- Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson
- Prosperity Bank
- Qarbon Aerospace
- SAMCO Capital Markets
- State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton
- State Farm Insurance – Danny Humphreys
- Walmart Red Oak
Finally, ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen presented the ROISD District Partners of the Year. These entities partner with the District to provide services, sponsor District awards and initiatives, and champion staff appreciation functions.
- Access Self Storage
- Animal Hospital of Ovilla
- Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
- Care Portal
- Chick-fil-A Red Oak
- Complete Logo Source
- Ellis Unite
- First Red Oak Baptist Church
- Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson
- Qarbon Aerospace
- State Farm Insurance – Andrea Walton
- The Oaks Church
- TSTC
PHOTOS:
Wooden Parents, Partners and Volunteers
Mark and Karent Stanfill or Animal Hospital of Ovilla
Avery Jamieson of The Oaks Church
Ryan Thornton of TSTC
Eastridge Parents and Volunteers
Schupmann Parents and Volunteers
Red Oak Middle School Parents and Volunteers
ROISD PTA Presidents with Supt. Brenda Sanford and Board President Melanie Petersen
Will Turner and JD Shields of Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
Guest enjoying appetizers
Red Oak Elementary Choir
Red Oak Elementary Choir
Red Oak Elementary Partners
Red Oak High School Parents and Volunteers
Shields Elementary Principal and Parent/Volunteer VIP Brandy Horton