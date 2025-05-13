Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The City of Balch Springs gives Community Activist Ahmad Goree the Key to the City

Published

Mayor Carrie Gordon, Goree’s Mother Cathy Goree, and his niece Kaitlyn Goree, Ahmad Goree,
Councilwoman Tartisha Hill, Councilwoman Paula Garcia, Councilwoman Cheri Whitley, Mayor
Pro Tem Elishima Myles, Councilman Yemi Salau, City Manager Charles Fenner, Community
& Business Development Director Chris Dyser

At the April 17th Balch Springs City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Tartisha Hill recognized Ahmad Goree with the Key to the City of Balch Springs for his unwavering dedication to enrich, enhance, and foster innovative ways to transform the city with his vision and timeless efforts. Goree is a native of Balch Springs and has helped to bring about strong economic development to the city by supporting the local community and helping create hundreds of jobs. The last recipient of the Key to the City was Opal Lee for her efforts to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Advertisement