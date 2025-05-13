The City of Balch Springs gives Community Activist Ahmad Goree the Key to the City

Mayor Carrie Gordon, Goree’s Mother Cathy Goree, and his niece Kaitlyn Goree, Ahmad Goree,

Councilwoman Tartisha Hill, Councilwoman Paula Garcia, Councilwoman Cheri Whitley, Mayor

Pro Tem Elishima Myles, Councilman Yemi Salau, City Manager Charles Fenner, Community

& Business Development Director Chris Dyser

At the April 17th Balch Springs City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Tartisha Hill recognized Ahmad Goree with the Key to the City of Balch Springs for his unwavering dedication to enrich, enhance, and foster innovative ways to transform the city with his vision and timeless efforts. Goree is a native of Balch Springs and has helped to bring about strong economic development to the city by supporting the local community and helping create hundreds of jobs. The last recipient of the Key to the City was Opal Lee for her efforts to make Juneteenth a national holiday.