Trump Administration Strips Fifth Ward of $20 Million

Grant was to address longstanding issue of illegal dumping and other environmental concerns

Houston’s historic Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens communities recently suffered a major blow from the Trump administration after a significant grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was suspended.

The Houston Health Department and the Black United Fund of Texas (BUFTX) had been awarded a $20 million grant to address illegal dumping and other environmental concerns in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens. That Community Change Grant from the EPA launched a multi-tiered plan to improve the area. The funds were part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, initiated under the Biden administration, approximately $2 billion in funds were made available for Environmental and Climate Justice Program (ECJ Program) activities. These activities aimed to benefit communities through projects that address illegal dumping, reduce pollution, increase climate resilience, and build community capacity to tackle long-standing challenges. These place-based investments prioritized community-driven initiatives and stakeholder input.

The Trump administration put a halt to it.

The decision to suspend the $20 million EPA grant serves as a profound setback for communities that have long endured environmental injustices.

Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis expressed disappointment in the Trump administration’s decision.

“This is yet another example of how the federal government undermines the determination and resilience of communities here in Harris County,” said Commissioner Ellis. “Time and again, we’ve seen programs slashed—programs that families rely on for stability, and now, programs that would help undo the damage of environmental racism. These cuts don’t just harm the climate; they perpetuate the deep social and class injustices that our communities have spent generations working to overcome.”

Illegal dumping is a persistent issue plaguing many areas across Greater Houston, particularly in older communities of color.

On April 15th, Houston Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum (District K) posted pictures on Facebook highlighting the ongoing problem of illegal dumping in her district.

“Week after week we clean this up, and the illegal dumping continues,” Castex-Tatum wrote in her Facebook post. “The amount of money we spend picking up illegal dumping—at the detriment of more meaningful programs—pains me.”

In the meantime, to report illegal dumping, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Houston through the 311 service line.