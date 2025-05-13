Superb Woman: Eden Bridgeman Sklenar

Eden Bridgeman Sklenar is the Owner, Chairwoman, and CEO of EBONY and JET, leading these iconic brands into a new era. Since 2009, she has also been the Chief Marketing Officer at Manna Inc., managing marketing strategies and local engagement for all company brands. With an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Loyola University Chicago, Eden has previously held roles in marketing and leadership at ERJ Dining, LLC. She is deeply involved in her community, serving on several boards, including the Kentucky Derby Museum and the Louisville Ballet, while also supporting charitable initiatives through the Bridgeman Charitable Group.
