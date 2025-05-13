OBIT: Ida Mae Willimans

Ida Mae Willimans, born on October 24, 1931, in Greenville, Texas, passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas, on May 4, 2025. Through her loving spirit and devoted life, she left behind a lasting legacy.

Ida Mae dedicated her professional life as a custodian at a local school while graciously fulfilling her role as a housewife, nurturing her family with immense love and support. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, good heart, and generous spirit. Ida Mae was not only funny and caring but also deeply spiritual, embodying the traits of a praying woman and a devout Christian throughout her life.

Her hobbies and interests reflected her vibrant personality. Ida Mae had a passion for cooking, often delighting her loved ones with her culinary creations. She spent joyous days attending church, where her faith flourished. As an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, she passionately followed the team, celebrating their highs and sharing in their lows. Additionally, her love for the Bible was evident, as she cherished the teachings and wisdom it provided.

Ida Mae’s pride and joy were her family, which she nurtured and cherished throughout her life. Her presence brought warmth and love to all who knew her, and her impact will be felt by many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitation for Ida Mae will be held on May 12, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224. The Funeral Service will take place on May 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM at Raptura Betterway Christian Ministry, located at 2771 Fordham Road, Dallas, TX 75216. Ida Mae Williams will be remembered for her loving nature, vibrant spirit, and the profound impact she had on her family and community. Her legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of IDA MAE WILLIAMS, please visit our flower store.