Superb Woman: Nikki T

Nikki T. is a Head Track Coach and MBA Sports Entertainment Management student at the University of North Texas, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With experience in coaching and leadership, Nikki has worked in various roles, including Athletic Coordinator and Physical Education Teacher. She serves as Head Track Coach at HEB ISD and is a Hospitality FANgineer at Southern Methodist University. Nikki’s passion for sports, leadership, and community involvement drives her commitment to student-athletes and sports management. She is expected to complete her MBA in Sports Entertainment Management in December 2025.
