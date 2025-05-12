Black Business: Recipe Oak Cliff

Recipe Oak Cliff opened in 2017 to provide access to healthy food and drinks to food-insecure neighborhoods. Recipe Oak Cliff serves fresh juice, smoothies, tea, and a unique menu of plant-based vegan eats. Plant-based sandwiches, tacos & salads, plus fresh juices & smoothies in a casual, grab-n-go space. Recipe Oak Cliff also provides shared kitchen/ retail space for emerging health food businesses. You can see the menu at places.singleplatform.com.

“Owner, Tisha Crear 1831 S. Ewing Ave, Dallas.

email: info@recipeOC.com

phone: 469-930-8284. “