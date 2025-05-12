OBIT: Cinithia Ann Melton

Cinithia Ann Melton, born on September 24, 1960, was a beacon of love, faith, and generosity whose life touched countless hearts. She departed this world on April 22, 2025, leaving behind a legacy defined by unwavering kindness, boundless joy, and a spirit that uplifted everyone she encountered.

CINITHIA’s life was a testament to fierce love and unshakable faith. She adored her family—her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Cinithia’s trust in God was expressed in everything she did. Her hugs were a source of comfort, her words were uplifting, and her spirit brought light to all who knew her. CINITHIA had a gift for creating joy, whether through her vibrant wit, her dedication to the performing arts, or her steadfast presence in the lives of others.

Her passion for dance and creative expression knew no bounds. As a cherished sister in ministry, she poured her heart into the Praise Dance Ministry, using her talent for choreography to glorify God and inspire others. Her creativity extended even further as the co-founder of the Drama Ministry, where she shared stories of faith and hope with profound impact. CINITHIA’s devotion to her ministries was more than service; it was a celebration of the beauty of faith and art intertwined.

A visionary leader, CINITHIA served as the Media Ministry Director, ensuring that her message of hope and devotion reached far and wide. Her commitment to outreach knew no limits—she gave selflessly, sponsoring meals for families, spreading Christmas joy to children in need, and championing athletic programs in her community. CINITHIA’s empathy was unparalleled, as she lovingly provided gift cards for senior citizens and sought out meaningful ways to make others feel valued and cared for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family, friends, and the community at large will come together to celebrate her extraordinary life. Viewing services will be held on May 9, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. A funeral service will follow on May 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. John Unleashed in Southlake, Texas. These gatherings will be a time to reflect on the immense love and light CINITHIA brought into the world and to honor the indelible mark she leaves behind.

Though she may have left this earth, CINITHIA ANN MELTON’s legacy will continue to bloom in the hearts of those she loved and served. Her unwavering faith, joyful spirit, and compassionate acts will forever inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be remembered with love, always.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of CINITHIA ANN MELTON, please visit our flower store.