Not Defined by Pregnancy but Defined by Love

So many words come to mind when I think of the word… mother

Terrific, tenacious, tough, thoughtful, tender, talented, tireless

All of these words describe any woman who is willing to accept the role of mother. Mother can be any woman (sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, godmother etc.). These are the women who are always there no matter what you need. They are there when things are good and especially when things are bad. They are full- time cheerleaders and life-forming teachers.

From the moment any woman accepts her role as a mother, a special place in her heart is always reserved for the one they have chosen to nurture. It’s not the title – it’s the commitment. A mother’s love is boundless, and beautiful but most of all it is biblical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praise God for the mothers in our lives.

“A mother’s love is the greatest teacher, teaching us to love, to care, and to sacrifice for others.” – Author Unknown

“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25 (New Living Translation)

Dr. Sheila M. Bailey is an international bible teacher, engager of people, conference speaker and ministry builder for women. She currently serves as President of Sheila B. Ministries.