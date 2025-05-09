Our Voices: What Happened to Due Process Under Trump?

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“A single witness shall not rise up against a person regarding any wrongdoing or any sin that he commits; on the testimony of two or three witnesses a matter shall be confirmed. Deuteronomy 19:15 (ERV).

Due process is the idea that everyone should be treated fairly under the law no matter who you are. But during Donald Trump’s time in office, this basic American right is pushed aside in favor of politics and power.

Let’s look at something symbolic but telling: Trump refused to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day. This isn’t just about holidays, it’s about respect. Millions of Native people have long fought to be recognized and heard. By ignoring that, Trump sent a clear message: we will Whitewash your history too. He has made it apparent only certain histories matter to him, and it’s not the full American story.

Then there’s the issue of executive orders. In just the first 100 days of his second term, Trump signed over 140 of them. That means he made big decisions on his own, without going through Congress or hearing from the public. This kind of tricking down governing leaves everyday people especially Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities out of the conversation, and (SOL)with no chance to speak up or push back.

We saw Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, shut down a Department of Defense program designed for women in the military. There was no public debate, no explanation. For women especially women of color serving their country, this felt like, yet another door slammed shut, without any due process or respect for their service.

Thank God and some brave people, the nation recently honored the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion an all-Black, all-female unit from World War II, with the Congressional Gold Medal. Known as the “Six Triple Eight,” these women processed over 17 million pieces of mail in just three months, boosting troop morale overseas. Despite their monumental contributions, they returned home to a country that largely ignored their service, reflecting a long history of systemic inequities faced by people of color.

Several accounts in our history highlight troubling disparities. While some benefit from swift political intervention, others wait decades for recognition and justice. True due process means equal treatment for all, regardless of race, gender, or political connection. As we reflect on these events, it’s imperative to recommit to a justice system that upholds fairness and equality for every American.

Further exacerbating concerns about due process and historical representation, the Trump administration has taken steps to alter the narrative presented in national cultural institutions. An executive order signed by President Trump mandates the removal of what he terms “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology” from Smithsonian museums, with a particular focus on the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). This directive has led to the removal of significant artifacts, including the original Woolworth’s lunch counter from the 1960 Greensboro sit-in, a pivotal symbol of the Civil Rights Movement.

Additionally, the museum has faced criticism and pressure leading to the removal of educational materials, such as a chart discussing aspects of “whiteness,” intended to foster conversations about race and culture. These actions raise concerns about the politicization of historical narratives and the potential erasure of critical aspects of American history, particularly those highlighting the struggles and contributions of marginalized communities.

You would think that in a democracy, the integrity of our legal and cultural institutions is paramount. Yet “they” use selective amnesia by applying justice when they manipulate historical narratives, it not only undermines due process but also threatens the very fabric of our society.

As we honor the achievements not only of the Six Triple Eight but of all those who have “endured to persevere,” we do so while our nostrils are filled with the stench of injustice—the bitter odor of a system that pardons the Proud Boys and uplifts the privileged. In this contrast, we are reminded of the urgent need to advocate for a society rooted in fairness, inclusivity, and truth for all.

Bobby Henry, Sr. is the publisher of the Westside Gazette and chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association-NNPA