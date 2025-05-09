Dallas Fort Worth Celebrates NSF’s 75th Anniversary with MathFinder Events

In honor of the National Science Foundation’s 75th anniversary, MathFinder is set to host a series of engaging mathematical events across four iconic Dallas venues on Saturday, May 10.

These events are designed to invite visitors of all ages to explore the fascinating world of mathematics within everyday settings.

The free, drop-in activities will transform the Dallas Arboretum, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Zoo, and Frontiers of Flight Museum into interactive playgrounds of mathematical discovery. Participants can enjoy scavenger hunts and explore various themes like animals, art, nature, and engineering through the lens of mathematics.

“Mathematics is an integral part of our daily lives, yet it often goes unnoticed,” said Koshi Dhingra, MathFinder’s co-Principal Investigator and founder and CEO of TalkStem.org. “These events provide a unique opportunity for children, families, and educators to develop a ‘math lens’ and perceive the world in new and exciting ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Locations and Times:

Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dallas Zoo, 650 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203: 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Activities are tailored for children ages 7-18, families, educators, and anyone with a curious mind eager to explore the mathematical connections found in everyday environments.

In addition to the drop-in activities, a select number of families can register for exclusive 90-minute guided experiences featuring the MathFinder app. Each participating family will receive a $50 stipend, courtesy of the National Science Foundation.

Registration: Sign-up is required for the guided experiences. Limited spots are available. For more information and to register, visit https://gomathfinder.org/

ADVERTISEMENT