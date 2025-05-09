Black Business: AT LAST “Scholars-In-Residence”

A program that improves students’ performance during the 7 hours they are in school by focusing on the 17 hours they are not. It gives kids from less prosperous families the educational resources and tools enjoyed by kids from more affluent families during the home life portion of a school day. Students who gain admission into AT LAST! are called “Scholars-In-Residence”. AT LAST provides Academic Support, Technology, and Life Skills Instruction. Randy Bowman the founder believes that the AT LAST boarding program promises success for students in poverty. To learn more about the program visit the website.

https://atlastboarding.com/ 405 E. Overton Rd., Dallas,

phone: (214) 306-4459

email: feedback@atlastboarding.com “