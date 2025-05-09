Superb Woman: Yolanda Hayes

Yolanda Hayes is an experienced educator and business professional, currently serving as an Elementary Teacher at Duncanville ISD. With a strong background in leadership, customer service training, and organizational management, Yolanda brings a dynamic approach to classroom and community initiatives. She founded Go2Gyrls, combining her passion for empowerment and education. Yolanda holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of North Texas and is a certified SAP Application Associate. A lifelong volunteer with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Girl Scouts of America, Yolanda exemplifies service, leadership, and a commitment to lifelong learning.
