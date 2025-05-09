OBIT: Ronnie Floyd

Ronnie Floyd, beloved husband, father, granddad, and friend, departed this world on April 17, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and love that touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Born on October 13, 1964, Ronnie lived his life with a vibrancy that was infectious, bringing joy to all those around him.

Ronnie was known for his great sense of humor, which always brightened the darkest of days. Whether sharing a good joke or lending a helping hand, he took every opportunity to lift others up. His spirit was one of warmth and kindness; he was constantly busy, never one to sit still, always seeking ways to contribute to those around him. It was this unwavering ability to care for others that made him so deeply loved by family and friends alike.

In every aspect of his life, Ronnie was a shining example of devotion. He cherished spending time with his family, lovingly caring for his wife and embracing the joys of parenthood. A passionate hobbyist, he found immense joy in working on his car and collecting rare coins. His love for music and dedication to his church were significant elements of his life that he shared with those closest to him.

Ronnie’s presence was a gift to all. He knew everyone, and everyone seemed to know him—a testament to his genuine nature and the ties he built throughout his lifetime. His passion for life was evident in everything he did, leaving a mark on the hearts of many.

As we gather to celebrate the life of this extraordinary man, the viewing will be held on April 23, 2025, from noon to 6 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX, 75224. The funeral service, where we will honor his memory, will take place on May 3, 2025, beginning at 1 PM at the True Believers of Christ Church, 4703 Peachtree Road, Balch Springs, TX, 75180.

Ronnie Floyd’s life may have reached its end, but the laughter, love, and warmth he shared will always resonate within us. We are forever grateful for the moments we held dear, the memories we created, and the love that he so generously gave. May his soul rest in peace, knowing how profoundly he was loved in return.

