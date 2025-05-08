ELECTION UPDATE: Proctor keeps Mayoral seat in DeSoto, but councilmember seats will require June runoff

By Rita Cook

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

DeSoto, TX – DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor secured her mayoral seat for another term Saturday night. Proctor had four opponents, but her unofficial 55.79% lead left her victorious.

DeSoto’s Place 3 council member seat to replace outgoing Nicole Raphiel saw no opponent receive over 50% of the vote. The two challengers to be placed on the runoff ballot are Everett Jackson with 1,259 votes or 34.92% and Ken Waters with 1,061 votes and 29.43%. There were six names on the ballot for the Place 3 seat, including James McConnell, A’Londa Barber-Kusimo, Richard B. Rogers, and Dick Zinnendorf.

DeSoto’s Place 5 seat to replace outgoing Dinah Marks, who had been vying for Mayor, had five names on the ballot. The runoff election will include Debrah North with the majority of the votes at 1,331 and 36.73%; and Wil E. Adams Jr. with 940 votes at 25.94% vote. The other challengers for Place 5 were Janice Hayes, Shanneca Weatherall, and Harold Long, III.

ADVERTISEMENT

The runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.

Best Southwest/Dallas/Ellis County City Council/ISD Unofficial Election Results

Balch Springs

Mayor – (Could be too close to call, unofficial results)

Rodney Taylor – WINNER

Carrie Gordon (Incumbent)

City Council, Place 3

Paula Garcia (Incumbent) – WINNER

Justin Roberts

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposition A – PASSED

Cedar Hill ISD

Place 1

Jacquetta Haygood – WINNER

Shirley Daniels

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSoto

Mayor – Place 1

Rachel L. Proctor (I) – WINNER

Dr. Dinah Marks

Author Anderson

CaTonya Flowers

Gerry L. Ravnell



Councilmember – Place 3

James McConnell

A’Londa Barber – Kusimo

Everett Jackson – RUNOFF

Richard B. Rogers

Dick Zinnendorf

Ken Waters – RUNOFF



Councilmember – Place 5

Janice Hayes

Shanneca Weatherall

Debrah North – RUNOFF

Wil E. Adams Jr. – RUNOFF

Harold Long, III



DeSoto ISD Bond Election

Proposition A: $152,655,000 – PASSED

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposition B: $38,635,000 – PASSED

Proposition C: $8,565,000 – PASSED

Duncanville

District 1

Ralo Thompson

Joe Veracruz (I) – WINNER

District 5

Kyle Pennebaker (I) – WINNER

Homer Fincannon

Stephanie Champagne

At-Large:

DeMonica Gooden (I) – WINNER

D. Bailey Wynne

Grand Prairie

Mayor

Ron Jensen – WINNER

Rabbi L. DeLeslie

District 4

Marketta Nimo

Carlos “Charlie” Garza

John Lopez – WINNER

Grand Prairie ISD

District 6

Patty Harris – 8.42%

Emily Liles (I) – 40%

Veronica M. Lopez – 25.05%

Stacey Brown – 26.53%

Grand Prairie Propositions

Proposition A – PASSED

Proposition B – PASSED

Proposition C – PASSED



Hutchins

The Hutchins City Council has three Council Member At Large seats on the ballot:

Raymond Elmore, (I) – WINNER

Dominic Homayoun Didehbani, (I)

Demarcus Odom, (I) – WINNER

America Rodriguez – WINNER

Simeon D. Fletcher

Alicia McCowan

Margaret Davis

Lancaster

District 1

Carol Strain Burk – WINNER

John Abbott II

District 5

Mitchell Cheatham – WINNER

Katherine Hail

Richie Ako Nkongho Sr.

Lancaster ISD

District 3

Johnnae Cortez – WINNER

Nancy Flores

Temika S. Whitfield (I)

Seagoville

Mayor

Lackey Stepper Sebastian (I)

Dennis K. Childress – WINNER

Wilmer

The Wilmer City Council has three members At Large seats on the ballot:

Jeff Steele, (I)

Phyllis Slough, (I) – WINNER

Linda Diane Nelon, (I) – WINNER

La’Keisha Hilburn

George Leverett, Jr.

Kim Turner – WINNER

Candy Madrigal

Ellis County City Council/ISD seats open by city:

Ennis

City Commissioner Ward 3:

Scott Hejny, (I) – WINNER

Rachael Skinner

City Commissioner Ward 5

Eric Pierce, Incumbent

Ferris ISD

Place 4

Nancy Salmon (I) WINNER

Cristina Loredo

Place 5

Nick Hamm (I) – WINNER

Bill Gray –

Ferris ISD Special Bond Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed propositions – PASSED

Italy

Mayor

Clinton James Sulak-Tovar – WINNER

Bryant Cockran, (I)

Italy ISD

Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot

Allen Richards, (I) – WINNER

Ashton Russ, (I) – WINNER

Clay Major – WINNER

Lee Guidry

Maypearl

Mayor

Chance Lynch (I) – WINNER

David Evans

Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot

Barbara Pruitt – WINNER

Johnny Coleman -WINNER

Steve Baker (I)

John Wayne Pruitt (I) – WINNER

MayPearl ISD

Two school board Trustee seats on the ballot

Chad Trinkle – WINNER

Jimmy Berryhill

Monte Dirickson – WINNER

Special Election

Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition for local sales and use tax at 1/4 % to continue to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets – PASSED

Midlothian

Place 3

Anna Hammonds, (I) – WINNER

Ed Gardner

Place 4

Clark Wickliffe, (I) – WINNER

Valencia Daniels

Milford ISD

Two open Trustee seats on the ballot

Kimberly Cook, (I) – WINNER

Ronny Crumpton, (I) – WINNER

DeAnn Harvey



Special Election

The adoption of local sales and use tax at the rate of 2% (sales tax increase) – PASSED

Ovilla

Place 2

Dean Oberg, (I) – WINNER

Greg Mires

Place 4

Doug Hunt, (I) – WINNER

John Jenkins

Palmer

Proposition A – PASSED

Proposition B – PASSED

Palmer ISD

Two Trustee positions at-large on the ballot:

Gary Barnes, (I) – WINNER

Dustin Kemp – WINNER

Ed Merkel

Red Oak ISD Bond Election

Red Oak Bond Election

Prop A – $155.2M – PASSED

Prop B – $11.9M – PASSED

Prop C – $46.8M – PASSED

Waxahachie ISD

Trustee Seats Up For Election:

Place 7

Debbie Timmermann, (I) – WINNER

James Daniel Hobbs

Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 12 Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED

Ellis County Municipal Utility District No. 1B Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED