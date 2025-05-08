ELECTION UPDATE: Proctor keeps Mayoral seat in DeSoto, but councilmember seats will require June runoff

By Rita Cook
Correspondent
Texas Metro News
DeSoto, TX – DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor secured her mayoral seat for another term Saturday night. Proctor had four opponents, but her unofficial 55.79% lead left her victorious.
DeSoto’s Place 3 council member seat to replace outgoing Nicole Raphiel saw no opponent receive over 50% of the vote. The two challengers to be placed on the runoff ballot are Everett Jackson with 1,259 votes or 34.92% and Ken Waters with 1,061 votes and 29.43%. There were six names on the ballot for the Place 3 seat, including James McConnell, A’Londa Barber-Kusimo, Richard B. Rogers, and Dick Zinnendorf.
DeSoto’s Place 5 seat to replace outgoing Dinah Marks, who had been vying for Mayor, had five names on the ballot. The runoff election will include Debrah North with the majority of the votes at 1,331 and 36.73%; and Wil E. Adams Jr. with 940 votes at 25.94% vote. The other challengers for Place 5 were Janice Hayes, Shanneca Weatherall, and Harold Long, III.
The runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.
Best Southwest/Dallas/Ellis County City Council/ISD Unofficial Election Results
Balch Springs
Mayor – (Could be too close to call, unofficial results)
Rodney Taylor – WINNER
Carrie Gordon (Incumbent)
City Council, Place 3
Paula Garcia (Incumbent) – WINNER
Justin Roberts
Proposition A – PASSED
Cedar Hill ISD
Place 1
Jacquetta Haygood – WINNER
Shirley Daniels
DeSoto
Mayor – Place 1
Rachel L. Proctor (I) – WINNER
Dr. Dinah Marks
Author Anderson
CaTonya Flowers
Gerry L. Ravnell
Councilmember – Place 3
James McConnell
A’Londa Barber – Kusimo
Everett Jackson – RUNOFF
Richard B. Rogers
Dick Zinnendorf
Ken Waters – RUNOFF
Councilmember – Place 5
Janice Hayes
Shanneca Weatherall
Debrah North – RUNOFF
Wil E. Adams Jr. – RUNOFF
Harold Long, III
DeSoto ISD Bond Election
Proposition A: $152,655,000 – PASSED
Proposition B: $38,635,000 – PASSED
Proposition C: $8,565,000 – PASSED
Duncanville
District 1
Ralo Thompson
Joe Veracruz (I) – WINNER
District 5
Kyle Pennebaker (I) – WINNER
Homer Fincannon
Stephanie Champagne
At-Large:
DeMonica Gooden (I) – WINNER
D. Bailey Wynne
Grand Prairie
Mayor
Ron Jensen – WINNER
Rabbi L. DeLeslie
District 4
Marketta Nimo
Carlos “Charlie” Garza
John Lopez – WINNER
Grand Prairie ISD
District 6
Patty Harris – 8.42%
Emily Liles (I) – 40%
Veronica M. Lopez – 25.05%
Stacey Brown – 26.53%
Grand Prairie Propositions
Proposition A – PASSED
Proposition B – PASSED
Proposition C – PASSED
Hutchins
The Hutchins City Council has three Council Member At Large seats on the ballot:
Raymond Elmore, (I) – WINNER
Dominic Homayoun Didehbani, (I)
Demarcus Odom, (I) – WINNER
America Rodriguez – WINNER
Simeon D. Fletcher
Alicia McCowan
Margaret Davis
Lancaster
District 1
Carol Strain Burk – WINNER
John Abbott II
District 5
Mitchell Cheatham – WINNER
Katherine Hail
Richie Ako Nkongho Sr.
Lancaster ISD
District 3
Johnnae Cortez – WINNER
Nancy Flores
Temika S. Whitfield (I)
Seagoville
Mayor
Lackey Stepper Sebastian (I)
Dennis K. Childress – WINNER
Wilmer
The Wilmer City Council has three members At Large seats on the ballot:
Jeff Steele, (I)
Phyllis Slough, (I) – WINNER
Linda Diane Nelon, (I) – WINNER
La’Keisha Hilburn
George Leverett, Jr.
Kim Turner – WINNER
Candy Madrigal
Ellis County City Council/ISD seats open by city:
Ennis
City Commissioner Ward 3:
Scott Hejny, (I) – WINNER
Rachael Skinner
City Commissioner Ward 5
Eric Pierce, Incumbent
Ferris ISD
Place 4
Nancy Salmon (I) WINNER
Cristina Loredo
Place 5
Nick Hamm (I) – WINNER
Bill Gray –
Ferris ISD Special Bond Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed propositions – PASSED
Italy
Mayor
Clinton James Sulak-Tovar – WINNER
Bryant Cockran, (I)
Italy ISD
Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot
Allen Richards, (I) – WINNER
Ashton Russ, (I) – WINNER
Clay Major – WINNER
Lee Guidry
Maypearl
Mayor
Chance Lynch (I) – WINNER
David Evans
Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot
Barbara Pruitt – WINNER
Johnny Coleman -WINNER
Steve Baker (I)
John Wayne Pruitt (I) – WINNER
MayPearl ISD
Two school board Trustee seats on the ballot
Chad Trinkle – WINNER
Jimmy Berryhill
Monte Dirickson – WINNER
Special Election
Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition for local sales and use tax at 1/4 % to continue to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets – PASSED
Midlothian
Place 3
Anna Hammonds, (I) – WINNER
Ed Gardner
Place 4
Clark Wickliffe, (I) – WINNER
Valencia Daniels
Milford ISD
Two open Trustee seats on the ballot
Kimberly Cook, (I) – WINNER
Ronny Crumpton, (I) – WINNER
DeAnn Harvey
Special Election
The adoption of local sales and use tax at the rate of 2% (sales tax increase) – PASSED
Ovilla
Place 2
Dean Oberg, (I) – WINNER
Greg Mires
Place 4
Doug Hunt, (I) – WINNER
John Jenkins
Palmer
Proposition A – PASSED
Proposition B – PASSED
Palmer ISD
Two Trustee positions at-large on the ballot:
Gary Barnes, (I) – WINNER
Dustin Kemp – WINNER
Ed Merkel
Red Oak ISD Bond Election
Red Oak Bond Election
Prop A – $155.2M – PASSED
Prop B – $11.9M – PASSED
Prop C – $46.8M – PASSED
Waxahachie ISD
Trustee Seats Up For Election:
Place 7
Debbie Timmermann, (I) – WINNER
James Daniel Hobbs
Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 12 Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED
Ellis County Municipal Utility District No. 1B Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED