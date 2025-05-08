Connect with us

ELECTION UPDATE: Proctor keeps Mayoral seat in DeSoto, but councilmember seats will require June runoff

Published

By Rita Cook
Correspondent
Texas Metro News

DeSoto, TX  – DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor secured her mayoral seat for another term Saturday night. Proctor had four opponents, but her unofficial 55.79% lead left her victorious.

DeSoto’s Place 3 council member seat to replace outgoing Nicole Raphiel saw no opponent receive over 50% of the vote. The two challengers to be placed on the runoff ballot are Everett Jackson with 1,259 votes or 34.92% and Ken Waters with 1,061 votes and 29.43%. There were six names on the ballot for the Place 3 seat, including James McConnell, A’Londa Barber-Kusimo, Richard B. Rogers, and Dick Zinnendorf.

DeSoto’s Place 5 seat to replace outgoing Dinah Marks, who had been vying for Mayor, had five names on the ballot. The runoff election will include Debrah North with the majority of the votes at 1,331 and 36.73%; and Wil E. Adams Jr. with 940 votes at 25.94% vote. The other challengers for Place 5 were Janice Hayes, Shanneca Weatherall, and Harold Long, III.

The runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.

Best Southwest/Dallas/Ellis County City Council/ISD Unofficial Election Results

Balch Springs 

Mayor – (Could be too close to call, unofficial results)
Rodney Taylor – WINNER
Carrie Gordon (Incumbent)  

City Council, Place 3
Paula Garcia (Incumbent) – WINNER
Justin Roberts 

Proposition A – PASSED

Cedar Hill ISD 

Place 1

Jacquetta Haygood – WINNER 

Shirley Daniels 

DeSoto

Mayor – Place 1

Rachel L. Proctor (I) – WINNER
Dr. Dinah Marks
Author Anderson
CaTonya Flowers
Gerry L. Ravnell

Councilmember – Place 3
James McConnell
A’Londa Barber – Kusimo
Everett Jackson – RUNOFF
Richard B. Rogers
Dick Zinnendorf
Ken Waters – RUNOFF

Councilmember – Place 5
Janice Hayes
Shanneca Weatherall
Debrah North – RUNOFF
Wil E. Adams Jr. – RUNOFF
Harold Long, III

DeSoto ISD Bond Election 

Proposition A: $152,655,000 – PASSED

Proposition B: $38,635,000 – PASSED

Proposition C: $8,565,000 – PASSED 

Duncanville

District 1

Ralo Thompson 

Joe Veracruz (I) – WINNER 

District 5

Kyle Pennebaker (I) – WINNER 

Homer Fincannon 

Stephanie Champagne 

At-Large:

DeMonica Gooden  (I) – WINNER 

D. Bailey Wynne

Grand Prairie

Mayor

Ron Jensen – WINNER

Rabbi L. DeLeslie 

District 4

Marketta Nimo

Carlos “Charlie” Garza

John Lopez – WINNER 

Grand Prairie ISD 

District 6 

Patty Harris – 8.42%

Emily Liles (I) – 40%

Veronica M. Lopez – 25.05%

Stacey Brown – 26.53%

Grand Prairie Propositions

Proposition A – PASSED

Proposition B – PASSED

Proposition C – PASSED


Hutchins

The Hutchins City Council has three Council Member At Large seats on the ballot:

Raymond Elmore, (I) – WINNER 

Dominic Homayoun Didehbani, (I) 

Demarcus Odom, (I) – WINNER

America Rodriguez – WINNER 

Simeon D. Fletcher

Alicia McCowan

Margaret Davis

Lancaster

District 1

Carol Strain Burk – WINNER

John Abbott II

District 5

Mitchell Cheatham – WINNER

Katherine Hail

Richie Ako Nkongho Sr.

Lancaster ISD

District 3

Johnnae Cortez – WINNER

Nancy Flores

Temika S. Whitfield (I)

Seagoville

Mayor

Lackey Stepper Sebastian (I)

Dennis K. Childress – WINNER 

Wilmer

The Wilmer City Council has three members At Large seats on the ballot:

Jeff Steele, (I) 

Phyllis Slough, (I) – WINNER 

Linda Diane Nelon, (I) – WINNER

La’Keisha Hilburn

George Leverett, Jr.

Kim Turner – WINNER 

Candy Madrigal

Ellis County City Council/ISD seats open by city:

Ennis

City Commissioner Ward 3:

Scott Hejny, (I) – WINNER 

Rachael Skinner 

City Commissioner Ward 5

Eric Pierce, Incumbent 

Ferris ISD

Place 4

Nancy Salmon (I) WINNER 

Cristina Loredo  

Place 5

Nick Hamm (I) – WINNER  

Bill Gray – 

Ferris ISD Special Bond Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed propositions – PASSED 

Italy 

Mayor  

Clinton James Sulak-Tovar – WINNER 

Bryant Cockran, (I)  

Italy ISD 

Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot

Allen Richards, (I) – WINNER

Ashton Russ, (I) – WINNER

Clay Major – WINNER

Lee Guidry 

Maypearl

Mayor 

Chance Lynch (I) – WINNER 

David Evans

Three at-large Trustee seats on the ballot

Barbara Pruitt – WINNER

Johnny Coleman -WINNER

Steve Baker (I)

John Wayne Pruitt (I) – WINNER

MayPearl ISD 

Two school board Trustee seats on the ballot

Chad Trinkle – WINNER

Jimmy Berryhill

Monte Dirickson – WINNER 

Special Election 

Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition for local sales and use tax at 1/4 % to continue to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets – PASSED

Midlothian 

Place 3

Anna Hammonds, (I) – WINNER

Ed Gardner

Place 4

Clark Wickliffe, (I) – WINNER 

Valencia Daniels

Milford ISD 

Two open Trustee seats on the ballot

Kimberly Cook, (I) – WINNER

Ronny Crumpton, (I) – WINNER 

DeAnn Harvey 

Special Election

The adoption of local sales and use tax at the rate of 2% (sales tax increase) – PASSED

Ovilla 

Place 2
Dean Oberg, (I) – WINNER 

Greg Mires

Place 4  

Doug Hunt, (I) – WINNER  

John Jenkins 

Palmer 

Proposition A – PASSED

Proposition B – PASSED 

Palmer ISD

Two Trustee positions at-large on the ballot:

Gary Barnes, (I) – WINNER 

Dustin Kemp – WINNER

Ed Merkel

Red Oak ISD Bond Election 

Red Oak Bond Election

Prop A – $155.2M – PASSED 

Prop B – $11.9M – PASSED

Prop C – $46.8M – PASSED 

Waxahachie ISD

Trustee Seats Up For Election:

Place 7

Debbie Timmermann, (I) – WINNER 

James Daniel Hobbs

Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 12 Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED

Ellis County Municipal Utility District No. 1B Special Election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition – PASSED

