Black Business: DJ’s Soul Food Restaurant

DJay’s Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas. On Sundays at DJs, it’s soul food Sunday. They open at 10 am. We arrived there around 1and the line was long. The service was fast and steady until closing at 5 pm. The hours are Wednesday through Sunday. The menu is full of Southern comfort food. The plates are hefty, and the price is great. Wow, the desserts were homemade and delicious. DJs have a family feel to them. I saw customers who said they come every Sunday. They are called the home of the Cajun Shrimp & Grits. They do treat every customer like family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Unlike other agents, Cavnar is not beholden to any one company; thus, you won’t need to change agencies as your insurance and service needs...
Spotlight Story
Karen Young, owner of Oui The People, believes in rewriting the rules of body care. Her mission is to create thoughtful, effective body care...
Spotlight Story
3 Kings Grooming was founded in 2019 by three brothers: Michael, Brandon & Eric Nwankwo. With the vision of paying homage to the origins...
Spotlight Story
Christian Omeshun is a remarkable brand. They cater to the ambitious, curvy woman who stops the show with her charismatic sense of style. The...