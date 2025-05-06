Black Business: DJ’s Soul Food Restaurant

DJay’s Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas. On Sundays at DJs, it’s soul food Sunday. They open at 10 am. We arrived there around 1and the line was long. The service was fast and steady until closing at 5 pm. The hours are Wednesday through Sunday. The menu is full of Southern comfort food. The plates are hefty, and the price is great. Wow, the desserts were homemade and delicious. DJs have a family feel to them. I saw customers who said they come every Sunday. They are called the home of the Cajun Shrimp & Grits. They do treat every customer like family.